Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. […]
Collider
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
Collider
Get Your 'Freaky' On With the Blissfield Butcher Mask and Dagger From Trick or Treat Studios
Horror fans are currently living in the middle of a slasher renaissance with franchises like Halloween and Scream back in the bloody limelight. However, one of the more original slashers to come out in the last couple of years was the body swap horror comedy Freaky directed by Christopher Landon and starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Now, famous horror company Trick or Treat Studios is releasing the mask that the infamous Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) wore in the film along with the mystical La Dola Dagger.
Collider
'Mack & Rita' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Star-Studded Comedy Movie
Mack & Rita is a comedy film that serves an updated version of a story we have previously seen in films such as Big and 13 Going on 30. The movie focuses on Mack Martin, a 30-year-old writer who rarely seems to leave her house until she is persuaded to embark on a trip to Palm Springs for her best friend's bachelorette party. While there, she attends a past life regression ceremony and is magically transformed into her future self, 70-year-old "Aunt Rita". Free to truly be herself, Mack seems to finally live a life free of limitations and fear, sparking a rollercoaster ride of romance, fun, and adventure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
Collider
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Why Cam Is the Best Boyfriend Choice for Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.
Collider
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
Collider
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Kidnapped or Rescued?
From Halloween to prom, is there any other event that sounds perfectly fitting for a high school setting with a thriller twist? The answer is yes, and having a carnival in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin not only enables more lies to be uncovered, but yet the presence of another iconic horror-like chase. In this chapter, we get to know more about Mouse's (Malia Pyles) dark past and fill in all the blanks about her odd habit of connecting with people that have missing children. Not only that, but Imogen (Bailee Madison) and Tabby's (Chandler Kinney) sexual assault experiences could be an even more important story to tell with Tabby's film project. These and other important moments for the main ensemble are showcased in Episode 7.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in August 2022
The last full month of summer and a new month of programming on the Criterion Channel. There are collections in honor of composer Henry Mancini (Victor/Victoria) and Hollywood icon Myrna Loy, along with the customary releases of Criterion editions with exclusive supplemental features. Here are seven of the best options coming to the service in August 2022.
Collider
George A. Romero's 'The Amusement Park' Gets Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Release Following Restoration
46 years after George A. Romero completed his 1975 psychological horror The Amusement Park, the once-lost film will finally come home. Following a 4K remaster and rerelease by IndieCollect in 2019, the film will now be distributed on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital media. Alongside its arrival on physical media comes a host of new special features totaling over 100 minutes, that explore the creation of the film from those who worked on the long-lost project, their family members, and veterans of the industry.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton & Tim Blake Nelson Join Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face'
Peacock's upcoming murder-mystery series, Poker Face, has announced multiple cast additions so far, with S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light being among the latest actors to join the never-ending casting announcements. But seemingly without any plans to halt adding artists to the cast list, Variety reported that Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Ron Perlman, and Charles Melton have all joined the cast of Rian Johnson's upcoming Peacock show, adding to the long list of talented actors and actresses, including Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, and Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne as the series lead.
Collider
Anne Heche: Her Most Memorable Roles, From 'Donnie Brasco' to 'Six Days Seven Nights'
Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio and sadly passed away on August 12, 2022, a result of injuries from a fiery, horrible vehicle accident. Her personal life was tabloid fodder early in her career, but she had largely stayed out of the rumor mills in her later years. Her career had seen the highs of films like Donnie Brasco, and the lows of Armed Response, which sits at a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. In memory of the talented actress, here are a few of her memorable roles on film and television.
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
Collider
Maggie Q Crashed a $350K Car on the Set of 'Mission: Impossible III'
In a soon-to-be 7-film action franchise like Mission: Impossible, it's nearly impossible to not have a few sports car causalities along the way. During episode 201 of the M:I-devoted Light the Fuse podcast, star Maggie Q who plays field agent Zhen Lei in Mission: Impossible III, admits that during filming she managed to do just that. In a frightening stunt-gone-wrong scenario, the actress tells a memorable but harrowing story of how she crashed an Italian sports car due to a wardrobe malfunction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Orphan: First Kill': Esther's Back and She Hasn't Aged a Day | Review
How do you do a sequel to Orphan when you already know the twist and (spoiler alert on a 10+ year old film) the antagonist is dead? The unoriginal, quick-to-churn-out version would be just to repeat the same story with a different family, and a different orphan, and perhaps a different outcome, and hope the audience doesn’t notice – or doesn’t care. Orphan: First Kill does much better than that, and substantially so.
Collider
Amanda Seyfried Wishes She’d Had an Intimacy Coordinator at 19
Intimacy coordinators are the new normal of Hollywood. These intimacy experts help actors to do their job while feeling safe and comfortable while shooting an explicit or intimate scene, however, this was not always the case. Amanda Seyfried recently revealed to Porter magazine that during her initial days as an up-and-coming actor she wished intimacy coordinators had been a norm on set.
Collider
‘American Gigolo’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Does American Gigolo Have (And Where Can You Stream Them)?. Razor-sharp suits, fast cars, and a fancy house in Los Angeles; just as male escort Julian Kaye thought he has it all, the world suddenly turns upside down. In 2014, Jerry Bruckheimer announced plans for a 2022 television adaptation of the neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo. Set to premiere on Showtime, the project is written by Neil Labute and executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.
Comments / 0