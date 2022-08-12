CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.

