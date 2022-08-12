ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

James Hinrichs reported missing in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says James Hinrichs was reported missing on August 11. 57-year-old James Hinrichs was last seen driving a dark blue Ford Focus with an Arizona license plate. He is described as being 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. If...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Two safely evacuate from bedroom fire in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says two people were displaced after their bedroom was caught on fire, possibly due to an electrical cause. According to YFD, a house fire was reported at the area of east 25th Place on August 12 at about 11:15 p.m.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Man Collides with Parked Semi, Sustains Major Injuries

IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley. Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Gil Rebollar to run for Brawley City Council

BRAWLEY — Lifelong resident and "Brawley Boy," Gil Rebollar has announced that he is running for Brawley City Council. "I am running for city council because Brawley families, children, and residents deserve a Stronger Brawley," said Rebollar. "A Stronger Brawley means a Safer Brawley, a More Beautiful Brawley, and a Family-Focused Brawley."
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
KYMA News 11

City council members to meet on Wednesday

The Yuma City Council members will meet in-person and online via Zoom, in accordance with Arizona's Open Meeting Law and to protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19. The post City council members to meet on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher

Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

