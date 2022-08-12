Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
kawc.org
Arizona Director of Homeland Security and local leaders shed light on Ducey's border wall
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - A new barrier comprised completely of shipping containers outside Gadsden is already finished. Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning, and work began immediately. The swift action caught some off guard, but insiders say, this was not an overnight operation. Arizona Department of...
kyma.com
James Hinrichs reported missing in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says James Hinrichs was reported missing on August 11. 57-year-old James Hinrichs was last seen driving a dark blue Ford Focus with an Arizona license plate. He is described as being 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. If...
kyma.com
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use, heavy impact on Imperial and Yuma counties
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cities and farms in seven U.S. states - including Arizona and California - are bracing for water cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water. This is ultimately setting up what’s expected to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
kyma.com
Two safely evacuate from bedroom fire in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says two people were displaced after their bedroom was caught on fire, possibly due to an electrical cause. According to YFD, a house fire was reported at the area of east 25th Place on August 12 at about 11:15 p.m.
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Fills U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Gap with Shipping Containers and Razor Wire
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention
Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.
foreigndesknews.com
‘Arizona Has Had Enough’: Gov. Ducey Orders Finishing U.S.- Mexico Border Wall
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order on Friday this week directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall starting immediately. “Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a press release. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s...
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Man Collides with Parked Semi, Sustains Major Injuries
IMPERIAL COUNTY— A Holtville man sustained major injuries and had to be airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit after he collided with the trailer of a tractor-trailer rig in the county between Imperial and Brawley. Jose Cardenas Melendrez, age 65, was driving a small sedan south on Highway...
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedesertreview.com
Gil Rebollar to run for Brawley City Council
BRAWLEY — Lifelong resident and "Brawley Boy," Gil Rebollar has announced that he is running for Brawley City Council. "I am running for city council because Brawley families, children, and residents deserve a Stronger Brawley," said Rebollar. "A Stronger Brawley means a Safer Brawley, a More Beautiful Brawley, and a Family-Focused Brawley."
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy
One of the businesses affected by Saturday's monsoon, Saddles of Joy Inc., in need of help. The post Weather disaster at Saddles of Joy appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City council members to meet on Wednesday
The Yuma City Council members will meet in-person and online via Zoom, in accordance with Arizona's Open Meeting Law and to protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19. The post City council members to meet on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
