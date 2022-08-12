Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Slab BBQ & Beer location opening soon in South Austin
The Notorious P.I.G. sandwich has pulled pork, mustard coleslaw and backyard red barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) A new location of Slab BBQ & Beer is opening in late September at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. The barbecue spot already has three locations in Austin. Slab BBQ & Beer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Downtown Round Rock's Prete Plaza closed Aug. 22-Oct. 4 for stage covering construction
Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City Hall, will be closed to the public Aug. 22-Oct. 4 to facilitate the construction of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Prete Plaza, located at 221 E. Main St., Round Rock, in front of City...
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
IN THIS ARTICLE
Action Behavior Center opens Lakeway location
Action Behavior Centers opened a new location in Lakeway in August. (Courtesy Action Behavior Centers) Action Behavior Center opened a new location in August at 1508 S. RM 620, Stes. 103-105, Lakeway, to provide personalized therapy for children with autism. The center utilizes applied behavior analysis, according to the business. 512-920-1880.
do512.com
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: August 15 through August 19, 2022
All over Central Texas, the new school season is beginning, and we can’t wait! While this week may be jam packed with getting back into the school routine, there are still plenty of FREE things to do around town. From story times to FREE live music, here are some of this week’s best FREE events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TruWest Credit Union celebrates 70 years in Austin metro
To celebrate its 70th anniversary, employees of TruWest Credit Union plan to contribute 700 combined hours in community service over 70 days Aug. 12-Oct. 21. The credit union has three locations in Austin. (Courtesy TruWest Credit Union) As part of celebrating 70 years in business, TruWest Credit Union has launched...
We Are Blood Cedar Park location now open and accepting donations
We Are Blood opened a Cedar Park donor center June 22. (Courtesy We Are Blood) A new location of We Are Blood opened in Cedar Park on June 22. We Are Blood is the provider of blood and platelets to over 40 hospitals for 10 counties in the Central Texas area.
New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto
The school zone is active on school days from 7-9:15 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle School as of Aug. 15. While active, the school zone reduces the speed limit to 35 miles...
fox7austin.com
4 out of 13 Lake Travis boat ramps open due to low lake levels
Lake Travis is just over 645 feet above mean sea level and projections show it'll likely drop another foot in a week. FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen has details.
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Authorities report that a 3-vehicle crash took place in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon just before 1 PM on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0