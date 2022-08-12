ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-Hour Bacon-Inspired Restaurant Coming to Las Vegas

A new restaurant is scheduled to open in Las Vegas this fall and it will be all about the bacon. Called Bacon Nation, the eatery is being developed with the assistance of Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins. Housed in The D Las Vegas, in Downtown Las Vegas, it will take over the space of the D Grill, which closed during the pandemic.
