Bleacher Report
Stein: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Knew Nets Would Bend More to Their Will Than Knicks
When the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency three years ago, many pointed to the culture of competence as the reason they chose the Nets over the New York Knicks. It turns out that's not the case. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Durant and Irving...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green, Hazel Renee Get Married; Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More Attend
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee were married over the weekend. As one would expect, it was a star-studded affair. Draymond’s wedding celebration had a stacked guest list 🎉<br><br>[via <a href="https://twitter.com/juanonjuan10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@juanonjuan10</a>] <a href="https://t.co/qb6xsfk9oU">pic.twitter.com/qb6xsfk9oU</a>. Overtime @overtime. LeBron and Mav Carter having a great time at...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Pelicans 'Unwilling' to Deal Brandon Ingram for Nets Star
After a promising second season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram's future with the organization looks to be secure. Per Christian Clark of NOLA.com, the Pelicans are "unwilling" to include the 24-year-old in a potential trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. If the Pelicans decide to make...
Bleacher Report
Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets' Ben Simmons, 76ers Reach Settlement on Grievance over 2021-22 Salary
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons reached a settlement in his grievance regarding the salary the team withheld amid his absence during the 2021-22 NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark added the terms of the deal are confidential, so it's unclear how much money...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: No 'Discussions of Substance' Between Celtics, Nets
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics reportedly haven't had any serious talks regarding a trade of Kevin Durant to Beantown. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, league sources say there "have not even been any real discussions of substance" between the Nets and Celtics about KD. Shams Charania...
Bleacher Report
5 NBA Teams Destined to Be Worse in 2022-23
The NBA offseason can be a time of great hope. Fans and organizations are often brimming with optimism over draft picks, free agents and trades. Reality checks can't really arrive till the regular season. But every year, at least a handful of teams get worse. That may be the product...
Bleacher Report
Bronny James Rumors: Latest on Star's Recruitment amid UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon Links
Bronny James is the most famous high school basketball player in the country in large part because of his father, but there have not been many recruiting updates surrounding LeBron James' son. In fact, there is not a single listed scholarship offer or crystal ball prediction on his 247Sports page.
Bleacher Report
NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League. According...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny
The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic in recent days, with many speculating which school is the favorite to land the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs
Beginning on Wednesday night, the top eight WNBA teams will duke it out to determine who moves on to this year's Finals. Here, we've ranked the top 25 playoff-bound players based on their 2022 regular-season performances, their value to their team, their versatility and their playoff experience. You will not...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dejounte Murray, Hawks to Face Paolo Banchero, Magic on Oct. 21 After Feud
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will meet in an early-season matchup on Oct. 21, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which sets up a battle between Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero. The two last faced off in a pro-am competition, which featured Murray embarrassing the 2022 No. 1 overall...
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Saying He's Open to Playing with Bulls Has NBA Fans in Disbelief
Cue the NBA Twitter overreaction bullhorns: An NBA superstar said he's open to playing for a different franchise than the one he's under contract with. Giannis Antetokounmpo awakened the NBA takedom from its typical August doldrums by admitting he could see himself playing for the Chicago Bulls someday. When asked...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, LA to Face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets on Nov. 13
As the 2022-23 NBA schedule reveal is approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to find out the dates of the marquee matchups during the season. One of the more highly anticipated showdowns will be the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets, which feature the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the two teams will have their first meeting of the season on Nov. 13 in L.A.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Ready to Go' for Nets Ahead of 2022-23 NBA Season
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is coming off a lost 2021-22 season in which he sat out because of a combination of mental health struggles and back injuries. But it appears he's prepared to bounce back this year. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's episode of First Take that...
