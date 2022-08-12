ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Draymond Green, Hazel Renee Get Married; Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More Attend

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee were married over the weekend. As one would expect, it was a star-studded affair. Draymond’s wedding celebration had a stacked guest list 🎉<br><br>[via <a href="https://twitter.com/juanonjuan10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@juanonjuan10</a>] <a href="https://t.co/qb6xsfk9oU">pic.twitter.com/qb6xsfk9oU</a>. Overtime @overtime. LeBron and Mav Carter having a great time at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: No 'Discussions of Substance' Between Celtics, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics reportedly haven't had any serious talks regarding a trade of Kevin Durant to Beantown. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, league sources say there "have not even been any real discussions of substance" between the Nets and Celtics about KD. Shams Charania...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Teams Destined to Be Worse in 2022-23

The NBA offseason can be a time of great hope. Fans and organizations are often brimming with optimism over draft picks, free agents and trades. Reality checks can't really arrive till the regular season. But every year, at least a handful of teams get worse. That may be the product...
NBA
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Responds to Report Oregon Front-Runner to Land Son Bronny

The college recruitment of Bronny James has become a hot topic in recent days, with many speculating which school is the favorite to land the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. On Tuesday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Oregon is the front-runner to receive a commitment from...
EUGENE, OR
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs

Beginning on Wednesday night, the top eight WNBA teams will duke it out to determine who moves on to this year's Finals. Here, we've ranked the top 25 playoff-bound players based on their 2022 regular-season performances, their value to their team, their versatility and their playoff experience. You will not...
BASKETBALL
Bleacher Report

Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner

The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, LA to Face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets on Nov. 13

As the 2022-23 NBA schedule reveal is approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to find out the dates of the marquee matchups during the season. One of the more highly anticipated showdowns will be the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets, which feature the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the two teams will have their first meeting of the season on Nov. 13 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA

