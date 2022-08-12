SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The supply of houses for sale in Utah is officially “back to normal,” the chief economist for the Salt Lake Board of Realtors told KUTV 2News. Dejan Eskic, who also studies the housing market as a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said higher mortgage interest rates have led to more inventory on the market. As of Monday, there were nearly 10,000 homes for sale statewide – an increase of 140 percent from a year ago.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO