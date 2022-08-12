Read full article on original website
Moniteau Girls, Grove City Boys Earns Wins Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
FOXBURG, Pa. – Moniteau’s Mariska Shunk shot a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead her team to a first-place finish in Tuesday’s KSAC Mega Match at Foxburg Country club. Also for Moniteau, Emma Covert shot a 50 and Autumn Stewart a 52. Kendall Findlay shot a...
West Virginia Pitt Game is One of the Most Expensive Games in College Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – When the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Pittsburgh to play the Pitt Panthers on September 1st, it will be in front of a sold-out crowd. The Backyard Brawl has been sold-out for a few weeks and tickets to the game have increased in price due to supply and demand.
Restaurants to compete for ‘Best Sauce of the Valley’
Guests are invited to bring their appetites to Southern Park Mall and cast votes for their favorite pasta at the second annual Sunday Sauce Showdown.
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
GI Bill users running into issues after Penn West merge
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — It’s been a process for the last two years to merge together three of our local universities: CalU, Clarion and Edinboro. But in that process, the new university has to get federally accredited to get all the benefits, and with the semester scheduled to start in just days, students are finding out that has not happened yet.
Police investigate after dog feces smeared across Grove City home
It was a 'ruff' day for a Grove City homeowner who discovered dog feces smeared across their home. Police say that when they arrived at the Stockton Avenue home on Thursday, the homeowner told them an unknown person had smeared the feces all across the side of their house and shed.
American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing
American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release. On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will...
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Three Die In Crash Near Parker
Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
Police searching for missing, endangered 51-year-old Walter Gramsky from Mercer County
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 51-year-old man from Mercer County believed to be in danger. State police said Walter Gramsky was last seen by the Walgreens on East State Street in Sharon Tuesday morning. He's described as 5-foot-10, weighing 213 pounds with gray...
Work to Start on Removal of S. Perry St. Bridge in Titusville
Work is expected to start next week to remove the S. Perry St. bridge over Oil Creek in the City of Titusville, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday. The streel truss bridge was built in 1900 and closed in 2017 after an inspection uncovered damage. The bridge was...
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
Two Injured Following Halyday Run Road Crash
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to treat minor injuries following a traffic collision along Halyday Run Road on August 5. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:13 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Halyday Run Road in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after late-night crash in Youngstown
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Himrod Avenue, near the ramp to get onto Interstate 680.
3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A three year old little girl spent hours in Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening after her mother says she was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant. “She had to have an IV in her arm that was the whole size of the palm of...
State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
