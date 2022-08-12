Read full article on original website
A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
Local man speaks out on life-changing diabetic foot treatment
He was one of the first to receive a procedure three years into its trial stages—we now know it relieves nearly 90 percent of diabetic pain or foot pain called Painful Diabetic Neuropathy.
Injured officer identified; family asking for prayers
The family of Brian Rozas has approved the release of his name and photograph, and they are asking that the community pray for his recovery.
Children of fallen Louisiana officer walked into school by local law enforcement
PRARIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement showed up at Oak Grove Primary School on Monday morning. Members of those agencies “escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald,” according to Ascension Public Schools. The BRPD officer was one of three police officers that was shot and killed […]
Louisiana father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and […]
theadvocate.com
Residents honor victims of historic Youngsville lynchings with soil ceremonies
Lafayette Parish residents gathered Saturday for a soil ceremony to honor the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the 1800s in Youngsville. The ceremony was organized by Move the Mindset, as part of a larger remembrance project in conjunction with the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative.
Body found in South Lewis St. parking lot
An unidentified body was found in a parking lot on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
wbrz.com
Infant expected to suffer 'lasting' injuries after father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he was accused of abusing his eight-week-old son, leaving the infant with Shaken Baby Syndrome and suffering from seizures and hemorrhaging. Detectives and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Bates, 22, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
theadvocate.com
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
theadvocate.com
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let’s Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour. The listing on Zillow says that this 4-bedroom, 5-bath home sits on 1.47 acres and has a whopping 6,905 square feet of living space. Some of the features that...
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business.
KSLA
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
KLFY.com
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. – A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road. Police said the male pedestrian ran...
Daughter of fallen Louisiana police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the Baton Rouge City Police walked Peyton […]
BRPD investigating deadly shooting stemming from alleged domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives report a woman shot and killed her boyfriend Saturday night during an alleged domestic incident. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida...
