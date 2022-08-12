ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KSLA

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. – A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road. Police said the male pedestrian ran...
LAFAYETTE, LA

