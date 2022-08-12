Read full article on original website
Related
Brazen Thieves Used Garage Door Opener To Enter Morris County Home, Steal 2 Cars, Police Say
Two thieves used a garage door opener inside a vehicle they entered to gain access to a Morris County home and brazenly steal two cars, authorities said. The suspects entered an unlocked 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe parked in a driveway at a home on Sandy Hill Road in Chatham Township around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, local police said.
WGAL
Suspects steal $6,700 worth of merchandise from Lebanon County Ulta Beauty store, police say
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for two people who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Lebanon County. North Cornwall Township Police said the suspects stole numerous items totaling $6,700 on July 29 around 7 p.m. from the store on Quentin Road.
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
NJ man accused of killing acquaintance, dumping body by Pa. highway: report
Police have issued a warrant for a Trenton, N.J., man who is accused of killing another man and dumping his body along a highway in Bucks County. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert Christie, 36, was charged on Aug. 12 by police with criminal homicide, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, fleeing apprehension, and related offenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This Item
Without its airbags, your vehicle is not a secure place to be since they act as a cushion in the case of a collision, protecting not only you but also your passengers. In point of fact, in the United States of America, all vehicles and light trucks are required by law to have airbags installed on both sides of the front seats as part of the standard equipment.
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls
Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Montgomery Police urge residents to lock homes, cars in wake of two burglaries, car thefts
In the wake of a pair of burglaries and car thefts, the Montgomery Township Police Department is urging residents to avoid leaving garage door openers accessible, to lock car doors and to not leave car keys in vehicles. The two burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cherry Valley Country Club...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ woman arrested for carjacking after she commandeered car from state employees with her child inside
A 31-year-old Patterson woman was arrested Friday for carjacking after she forced two state employees out of a vehicle and fled with her seven-year-old child inside, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property
A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek
On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window. Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was […]
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Child Caught With Bricks Of Heroin, Loaded Gun In Western PA: Police
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he was found with bricks of heroin in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. The young teen "was loitering suspiciously in the back yard of a residence along Russellwood Avenue," McKees Rocks police say. Following an investigation, he was found to have stolen a 9mm...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0