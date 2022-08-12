ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot

A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Security Officer#Toronto Police Service#Chinese#Tps#College Park Courts#Trinity Bellwoods Park
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Daily Mail

UCLA student, 28, is killed on vacation in Rio de Janeiro three days after being shot by stray bullet fired during shootout between drug dealers: Tributes pour in for language scholar who was a 'shining light in this world'

A UCLA student who was on vacation in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, died on Friday after he was shot by a stray bullet during a shootout with drug dealers and vigilantes. Trey Barber, who lives in Los Angeles, was shot in the back of the head three days before before he succumbed to his wounds, the U.S. Consulate in Rio and hospital Samaritano Botafogo confirmed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Solicitor, 61, who fleeced investors out of £20million and splashed out on a boat, cars and a £5m Lake District fishing and shooting estate is jailed for 14 years

A corrupt solicitor who pocketed almost £20million of investors' cash to fund a luxury lifestyle has been locked up for 14 years. Timothy Schools used more than £19.6million in illicitly gained funds to splash out on a motor boat, luxury cars and a £5million fishing and shooting estate in the Lake District, according to investigators.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy