Narcity
Toronto Police Say A Man Was Reportedly Driving On The 401 & Shooting A Gun Into The Air
The Toronto Police Service's Operations Centre shared that reports have been received about a man on the 401 shooting a gun into the air from a car while on the highway. At 2:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13, Toronto Police tweeted that there had been reports at around 2:15 p.m. ET of a man driving on Highway 401 at Allen Road and shooting a gun into the air.
Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot
A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
People
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
A father and his young daughter are dead following a tragic shooting in Montana Sunday. On July 17, shortly before 9 p.m., a man reportedly, purposely drove into a family from central New York near Glacier National Park, Syracuse.com reported. Then, he got out of his car and opened fire.
Police admit ‘something went wrong’ when six bystanders were shot by officers targeting gunman
The Denver Police acknowledged that "something went wrong" when its officers accidentally shot six bystanders in downtown Denver over the weekend. Matt Clark, a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department, told the press during a briefing that the event was "concerning." "It's certainly concerning and demands a review from the...
Man crashes burning vehicle into US Capitol barricade, begins firing gun, shoots himself
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. An unidentified man reportedly set his car on fire by driving into a U.S. Capitol barricade early Sunday morning. He then got out of his car and began firing a weapon indiscriminately before shooting himself, police say.
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Driver fires gunshots in air after crashing burning car at US Capitol, police say
The driver shot and killed himself as Capitol police officers approached.
British police have abandoned the streets to criminals who know they have little to fear from the woke-obsessed state
THE Tories used to be the party of law and order. But you would not know that from the current surreal leadership contest. As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss trade blows about the economy, they are as mute as Trappist monks on the need to step up the fight against crime.
UCLA student, 28, is killed on vacation in Rio de Janeiro three days after being shot by stray bullet fired during shootout between drug dealers: Tributes pour in for language scholar who was a 'shining light in this world'
A UCLA student who was on vacation in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, died on Friday after he was shot by a stray bullet during a shootout with drug dealers and vigilantes. Trey Barber, who lives in Los Angeles, was shot in the back of the head three days before before he succumbed to his wounds, the U.S. Consulate in Rio and hospital Samaritano Botafogo confirmed.
Solicitor, 61, who fleeced investors out of £20million and splashed out on a boat, cars and a £5m Lake District fishing and shooting estate is jailed for 14 years
A corrupt solicitor who pocketed almost £20million of investors' cash to fund a luxury lifestyle has been locked up for 14 years. Timothy Schools used more than £19.6million in illicitly gained funds to splash out on a motor boat, luxury cars and a £5million fishing and shooting estate in the Lake District, according to investigators.
Narcity
Toronto's Average Rent Rose Nearly 25% Since Last July & Other Ontario Spots Are Pricey Too
It seems like Torontonians can't escape expensive living situations in the city as both the real estate and rental markets alike are both seeing tear-jerking prices. A recent Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research and Consulting rental report not only showed how much rent costs in Toronto and the GTA, but how much it has gone up across Ontario too.
QAnon 'Queen of Canada' Orders Followers to Arrest Police Officers
Romana Didulo told her 61,000 Telegram followers to "peacefully" arrest the officers.
