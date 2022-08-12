ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Barber says implementation task force strengthened by different perspectives, backgrounds

By SCOTT BARKLEY, Baptist Press
kentuckytoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

New Orleans prosecutor to do civil work for private firm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The district attorney in New Orleans is going to do work representing clients of a prominent law firm in civil cases in addition to his job as the city's top prosecutor. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Jason Williams will be listed “of counsel”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy