Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
City Struggles with Low Attendance and Protest at Budget Forums
Residents learned about city services and provided feedback about budget priorities, but some were dissatisfied with the roundtable format and the city’s overall engagement efforts The post City Struggles with Low Attendance and Protest at Budget Forums appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Mayor Lightfoot remains confident despite emergence of yet another challenger in mayoral race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scoffing at new challenger Sophia King saying that she would immediately get rid of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown if she’s elected mayor.
fox32chicago.com
Quinn threatens lawsuit while demanding release of IG report detailing Little Village smokestack demolition
CHICAGO - Seeking a still-secret report on how City Hall bungled a smokestack demolition in Little Village, former Gov. Pat Quinn filed a formal Freedom of Information Request on Monday. "The Inspector General's report should be disclosed. The mayor's not following that. And she ought to catch up," Quinn said.
wjol.com
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Ja’Mal Green: Is it time for younger politicians to take the reigns?
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to discuss his upcoming campaign and what he plans to do if he becomes the youngest mayor in Chicago history, at the age of 27. He highlighs the police situation stating how he wants to stop the policing of minority communities while simultaneously stop overworking […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
Chicago Park District pools will close starting Aug. 12, as fall looms
The Chicago Park District poured some cold water on city residents Friday with an announcement that the District’s indoor and outdoor pools will begin closing Aug. 12. 21 of Chicago’s public beaches, though, will remain open through Labor Day.
POLITICO
Bud Parade’s palace intrigue
Good Monday morning, Illinois. Fire up the corn dogs. Congress has wrapped up, and all the Illinois politicos are heading to Springfield this week for unity days at the State Fair. TOP TALKER. They say the Bud Billiken Parade is about the kids, but the not-so-secret secret is it’s really...
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
Many formerly incarcerated people struggle to find employment because of the stigma of a criminal record. To help, one organization is offering cash The post Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability appeared first on South Side Weekly.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Campaign 2022: Garfield Ridge man to run for state senate
As it turns out, Democratic state Senate candidate Mike Porfirio looks like he will face a Republican challenger in November’s general election. Porfirio, a Lyons Township trustee, had filed to run for the 11th Illinois Senate seat on the same day incumbent Sen. Steve Landek withdrew from the race.
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Bud Billiken Parade: Largest African American parade in US returns to South Side
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois, Focusing On Equity & Prison Reform
Chicago rapper and activist Vic Mensa unveils the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois, 93 Boyz. Read more inside.
