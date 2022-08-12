Read full article on original website
Trial for Shoals man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
3 underage gunshot victims found inside vehicle during north Alabama traffic stop, police say
Three juvenile gunshot wound victims are recovering in Huntsville Hospital after police found them inside a vehicle that was stopped Saturday night after its driver was operating the vehicle recklessly, authorities said Monday. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol division was on routine patrol near Point Mallard Dr. SE around...
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
ON THURSDAY, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ENDED A LENGTHY DRUG INVESTIGATION AFTER THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT 301 KIMBERLY AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS. GARY BRANDON HARBIN, 42 OF MUSCLE SHOALS WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, COCAINE, FENTANYL AND MARIJUANA. DUE TO THE NUMBER OF DRUGS FOUND, HARBIN IS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF COCAINE, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST DEGREE. AGENTS AND OFFICERS LOCATED OVER 8 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 180 FENTANYL PILLS. HARBIN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL AND BOOKED WITHOUT INCIDENT PENDING BOND.
WSMV
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
Decatur man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
radio7media.com
Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Huntsville hit and run; no injuries reported
A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in a hit and run. Huntsville Police said there were no reported injuries, but charges are expected for the driver, who returned to the scene shortly after. The wreck was reported in the 2800 block of...
WAAY-TV
Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline. Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation. With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found...
WAAY-TV
Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested
A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
WAAY-TV
Tips from public lead to arrest of Central Heights man in Lauderdale County restaurant arson
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Central Heights man in an arson and burglary case involving a restaurant in the Cooley's Corner community. That's in large part due to the numerous tips received from the public in the days after information about the fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner was made public, according to the sheriff's office.
Man arrested in connection with Tuscumbia woman’s stabbing death
Tuscumbia police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman Thursday that prompted a soft lockdown of two schools. Police Chief Tony Logan said authorities were called to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday after a family member reported discovering a body.
