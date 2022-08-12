ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when she saw a car driving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals

ON THURSDAY, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ENDED A LENGTHY DRUG INVESTIGATION AFTER THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT 301 KIMBERLY AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS. GARY BRANDON HARBIN, 42 OF MUSCLE SHOALS WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, COCAINE, FENTANYL AND MARIJUANA. DUE TO THE NUMBER OF DRUGS FOUND, HARBIN IS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF COCAINE, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST DEGREE. AGENTS AND OFFICERS LOCATED OVER 8 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 180 FENTANYL PILLS. HARBIN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL AND BOOKED WITHOUT INCIDENT PENDING BOND.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WSMV

Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
wbrc.com

Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence

ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested

A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

Tips from public lead to arrest of Central Heights man in Lauderdale County restaurant arson

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Central Heights man in an arson and burglary case involving a restaurant in the Cooley's Corner community. That's in large part due to the numerous tips received from the public in the days after information about the fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner was made public, according to the sheriff's office.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

