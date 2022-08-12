ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
