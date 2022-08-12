Read full article on original website
Related
An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event
An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky
If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six Flags CEO draws ire over remarks about avoiding attracting 'Walmart customers' and saying discounted tickets turned parks into 'cheap day care for teenagers'
Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul angered consumers this week with what many are saying are classist remarks. Bassoul said heavy discounting turned the parks into "a day care center for teenagers." He also said the company is trying to turn its average guest from "the Kmart, Walmart to maybe the...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Some say they are switching to dollar stores and buying in bulk to try and combat rising prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Elayna Fernandez, a mother of four, told the Journal that she had recently bought a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September
A sporting goods retail store that once had over 150 store locations recently announced that it is closing all its remaining stores by September. The once-popular sporting goods store, Olympia Sports, which at one time had many stores throughout the United States, is closing all its remaining stores.
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured
It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A UPS worker says his boss reprimanded him for taking a sip of water, while others say they suffered heat exhaustion amid soaring temperatures
Several UPS workers described their struggle to work in the hot weather in New York last week, The City reported.
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Comments / 0