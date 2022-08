Joseph James Cesafsky, 89, of Montgomery, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Traditions of Montgomery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, from 9 to 11, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow, all held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO