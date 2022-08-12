Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
The Mendocino Voice
Fishing and conservation groups sue FERC over “fish-killing” Potter Valley Project
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/16/22 — A coalition of five conservation and fishing groups has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in federal court over alleged Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations in operating the Potter Valley Project. The hydropower project diverting flows from the Eel River to the Russian River is set to be decommissioned, and FERC recently approved Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)’s proposed 30-month timeline for creating its final decommissioning plan.
mendofever.com
Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:56 p.m.] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Mendocino Voice
‘Moderate smoke,’ ‘widespread haze’ in Mendocino County through at least Friday
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 8/16/22 – There’s smoke in the air in Mendocino County this week, according to a public service announcement from the Mendocino County Air Quality Management District on Monday night. Air monitors around the county show particulate matter concentrations with air quality ranging from “Good” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” forecasted to continue through Friday.
The Mendocino Voice
O’Neill: A successful fire department fundraiser (column)
This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
mendofever.com
Female In Center Divide Selling Flowers, Dumped Washer – Ukiah Police Logs 08.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Northern California fires bring smoke drifts to Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co. 8/14/22 — There are no major wildfire incidents burning in Mendocino County, but skies may be smokey today due to drifting smoke from ongoing wildfires to the north and east. You can check the current air quality at mendoair.org, as well as via the AirNow.gov Fires and...
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
marinelink.com
Moose Boats Delivers Vessel for California Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Francisco Bay Area boatbuilder Moose Boats said it has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, Chinook and will be based out of Fort Bragg, Calif. to serve as an offshore patrol boat.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
mendofever.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
CAL FIRE shows off new aircraft and technology to battle wildfires
"We order big and try it put it out quick." As the temperatures heat up, so does the fire danger. Here's a look at the new equipment CAL FIRE is using to battle the flames.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
Santa Rosa drug house operator sentenced for 2 overdose deaths
Toby Rosa was recorded on cellphone video attempting to revive one overdose victim by injecting methamphetamine.
sonomacountygazette.com
The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol
After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
mendofever.com
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
Comments / 0