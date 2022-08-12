ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable

Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers.   PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project.   Others, not so much.   "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
The Mendocino Voice

Fishing and conservation groups sue FERC over “fish-killing” Potter Valley Project

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/16/22 — A coalition of five conservation and fishing groups has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in federal court over alleged Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations in operating the Potter Valley Project. The hydropower project diverting flows from the Eel River to the Russian River is set to be decommissioned, and FERC recently approved Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)’s proposed 30-month timeline for creating its final decommissioning plan.
mendofever.com

Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
The Mendocino Voice

‘Moderate smoke,’ ‘widespread haze’ in Mendocino County through at least Friday

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 8/16/22 – There’s smoke in the air in Mendocino County this week, according to a public service announcement from the Mendocino County Air Quality Management District on Monday night. Air monitors around the county show particulate matter concentrations with air quality ranging from “Good” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” forecasted to continue through Friday.
The Mendocino Voice

O’Neill: A successful fire department fundraiser (column)

This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot

Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
mendofever.com

Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle

Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
sonomacountygazette.com

The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol

After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
