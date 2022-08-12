Read full article on original website
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
BBC
Southern Baptist abuse claims under DoJ investigation
Leaders of the largest Protestant denomination in the US say the authorities have started an inquiry into sexual abuse by its clergy. Lawyers for the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) said they would co-operate with the investigation "fully and completely". A report in May said the SBC had covered up the...
BBC
Mar-a-Lago: FBI warns of increased threats after Trump search
US officials have warned of an increase in violent threats to law enforcement following the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo to law enforcement around the country. It said there had been an "increase in violent threats posted on...
BBC
Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east
Ukrainian artillery has struck a headquarters of Russia's shadowy Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries in eastern Ukraine, reports say. The extent of damage to the military base of the group - which has been linked to war crimes - is not clear. Luhansk's governor claims its secret location was revealed...
Bolsonaro, Lula to launch campaigns in Brazil
The race for Brazil's October elections officially opens Tuesday with dueling campaign events by far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighting the South American giant's deep divides. Front-runners Bolsonaro and Lula, who have in reality been on the campaign trail for months, will make it official with rival events showcasing their polar-opposite styles.
Zelensky warns Zaporizhzhia 'catastrophe' would threaten whole of Europe
A "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday. The plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March, not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strike on Wagner HQ and Russia to increase ties with North Korea
The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, which has been linked to war crimes, was believed to be operating out of a secret headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. But reports claim a picture posted on the Telegram social media site by a pro-Kremlin journalist may have been the clue Ukrainian forces needed to locate the military base and target it on Monday.
BBC
Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says
Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but "his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact", his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed...
BBC
Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in occupied Kherson
Ukraine says it has taken out another bridge that is vital for Russian forces occupying the southern Kherson region. It says the bridge on the dam at Nova Kakhovka - which it has attacked before - is now impassable. The claim has not been independently verified. It comes just weeks...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky warns Russian soldiers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using "nuclear blackmail" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Europe's largest. Russia seized the plant in March and has been accused of turning it into a base from where it hits nearby towns. Both countries have traded blame for shelling it...
