Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Southern Baptist abuse claims under DoJ investigation

Leaders of the largest Protestant denomination in the US say the authorities have started an inquiry into sexual abuse by its clergy. Lawyers for the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) said they would co-operate with the investigation "fully and completely". A report in May said the SBC had covered up the...
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Eric Swalwell
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Mar-a-Lago: FBI warns of increased threats after Trump search

US officials have warned of an increase in violent threats to law enforcement following the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo to law enforcement around the country. It said there had been an "increase in violent threats posted on...
Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east

Ukrainian artillery has struck a headquarters of Russia's shadowy Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries in eastern Ukraine, reports say. The extent of damage to the military base of the group - which has been linked to war crimes - is not clear. Luhansk's governor claims its secret location was revealed...
Bolsonaro, Lula to launch campaigns in Brazil

The race for Brazil's October elections officially opens Tuesday with dueling campaign events by far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighting the South American giant's deep divides. Front-runners Bolsonaro and Lula, who have in reality been on the campaign trail for months, will make it official with rival events showcasing their polar-opposite styles.
Zelensky warns Zaporizhzhia 'catastrophe' would threaten whole of Europe

A "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday. The plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March, not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine war round-up: Strike on Wagner HQ and Russia to increase ties with North Korea

The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, which has been linked to war crimes, was believed to be operating out of a secret headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. But reports claim a picture posted on the Telegram social media site by a pro-Kremlin journalist may have been the clue Ukrainian forces needed to locate the military base and target it on Monday.
Salman Rushdie's 'defiant sense of humour' remains, son says

Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but "his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact", his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed...
Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in occupied Kherson

Ukraine says it has taken out another bridge that is vital for Russian forces occupying the southern Kherson region. It says the bridge on the dam at Nova Kakhovka - which it has attacked before - is now impassable. The claim has not been independently verified. It comes just weeks...
Ukraine war: Zelensky warns Russian soldiers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using "nuclear blackmail" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Europe's largest. Russia seized the plant in March and has been accused of turning it into a base from where it hits nearby towns. Both countries have traded blame for shelling it...
