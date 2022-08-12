ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVU Legend Rasheed Marshall to Join Mike Asti for Show on WVSN

In keeping up with the growth of the entire Sports Now family, it’s time West Virginia Sports Now announced some big news of our own and started unveiling what we will be offering podcast wise moving forward. WVSN is proud to announce that West Virginia football legend Rasheed Marshall...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Will Pitt be WVU Offensive Line’s Toughest Challenge?

The Backyard Brawl will be the toughest challenge all season for WVU’s offensive line, according to offensive line coach Matt Moore. “They’re really good up front,” said Moore. “Everyone of my guys are going to have to play their ‘A’ game to be able to stay in that stadium with those guys.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 Prospect RHP Tucker DeLisle Commits to WVU Baseball

Manager Randy Mazey and West Virginia baseball continue retooling the program, this time by officially landing a pitcher commit. Tucker DeLisle, who is about to be a Junior at Springside Chesnut Hill Academy in the Philadelphia, PA area, announced on Twitter Saturday night that he has committed to continue his playing career at WVU. DesLisle will finish high school and then officially become a Mountaineer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
techlunchpail.com

Connor Blumrick Embracing New Role In Virginia Tech's Offense

Virginia Tech’s Connor Blumrick has always had immense versatility. Nobody needs to tell him that. Transferring in from Texas A&M just a little over a year and a half ago, though, it seemed as if Blumrick’s merry-go-round around the offensive side of the ball had finally been put to rest.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 15

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU golfers Trent Tipton and Westy McCabe will compete in the 122nd annual U.S. Amateur. Play starts on Monday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Government Technology

Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition

(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
MARION COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

A historic house and a love story

When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

