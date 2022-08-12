Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Legend Rasheed Marshall to Join Mike Asti for Show on WVSN
In keeping up with the growth of the entire Sports Now family, it’s time West Virginia Sports Now announced some big news of our own and started unveiling what we will be offering podcast wise moving forward. WVSN is proud to announce that West Virginia football legend Rasheed Marshall...
wvsportsnow.com
Will Pitt be WVU Offensive Line’s Toughest Challenge?
The Backyard Brawl will be the toughest challenge all season for WVU’s offensive line, according to offensive line coach Matt Moore. “They’re really good up front,” said Moore. “Everyone of my guys are going to have to play their ‘A’ game to be able to stay in that stadium with those guys.”
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 Prospect RHP Tucker DeLisle Commits to WVU Baseball
Manager Randy Mazey and West Virginia baseball continue retooling the program, this time by officially landing a pitcher commit. Tucker DeLisle, who is about to be a Junior at Springside Chesnut Hill Academy in the Philadelphia, PA area, announced on Twitter Saturday night that he has committed to continue his playing career at WVU. DesLisle will finish high school and then officially become a Mountaineer.
techlunchpail.com
Connor Blumrick Embracing New Role In Virginia Tech's Offense
Virginia Tech’s Connor Blumrick has always had immense versatility. Nobody needs to tell him that. Transferring in from Texas A&M just a little over a year and a half ago, though, it seemed as if Blumrick’s merry-go-round around the offensive side of the ball had finally been put to rest.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Special Teams Coordinator/ILB Coach Jeff Koonz on Why Return Game Will be More Explosive
West Virginia Special Teams Coordinator/ILB Coach Jeff Koonz spoke to the media, including Logan Carney of WVSN, about why the return game will be more explosive and the new additions fitting in on August 15, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 15
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU golfers Trent Tipton and Westy McCabe will compete in the 122nd annual U.S. Amateur. Play starts on Monday.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Sights and Sounds: West Virginia Works on Drills, Trains in Front of Fans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia football team works on drills and trains in front of fans at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Fan Day on August 13, 2022. Receivers can be seen practicing routes and lineman doing drills.
West Virginia woman proudly displays her show horses at State Fair
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Show animals are a big part of the State Fair, and one local woman from Rock, West Virginia, is keeping up with her tradition. The Mountain Trail Stables came to the West Virginia State Fair to show off their horses. Shirley Trail has made it a tradition to come to the […]
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Metro News
Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
Government Technology
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline
Sen. Joe Manchin wants the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed. These landowners are along the route. Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
