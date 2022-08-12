Read full article on original website
Amazon’s Fire TV devices are available for as low as $20
We start today’s deals with some of Amazon’s most popular products, as you can currently purchase a new Fire TV streaming device for as low as $20. Of course, deals and savings will depend on your choice, but I strongly recommend you consider picking up a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, currently available for $40, after scoring a 27 percent discount that translates to $15 savings. The same option is also available for $35 when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout, as this will get you $20 savings. Unfortunately, this deal cannot be combined with other deals, and you can only use it once.
Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, iPad Pro, and more
Amazon’s latest deals come with excellent news for Pixel fans. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is now available for just $649 after receiving a very attractive discount that will get you $250 savings. The Google Pixel 6 Pro usually sells for $899, and it comes packed with Google’s proprietary Tensor chip, 128GB storage, 12GB RAM, a killer camera that will deliver some of the best shots on the market and other great features. This model also comes fully unlocked so that you can use it on the network of your choice.
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
