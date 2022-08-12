We start today’s deals with some of Amazon’s most popular products, as you can currently purchase a new Fire TV streaming device for as low as $20. Of course, deals and savings will depend on your choice, but I strongly recommend you consider picking up a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, currently available for $40, after scoring a 27 percent discount that translates to $15 savings. The same option is also available for $35 when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout, as this will get you $20 savings. Unfortunately, this deal cannot be combined with other deals, and you can only use it once.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO