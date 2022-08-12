Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Bronny James Rumors: Latest on Star's Recruitment amid UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon Links
Bronny James is the most famous high school basketball player in the country in large part because of his father, but there have not been many recruiting updates surrounding LeBron James' son. In fact, there is not a single listed scholarship offer or crystal ball prediction on his 247Sports page.
Bleacher Report
WNBA Playoff Bracket 2022: Full Schedule and Matchups for Entire Postseason
The 2022 WNBA playoff field came into full focus Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces guaranteed themselves the top seed following a hard-fought 109-100 win over the Seattle Storm. The defending champion Chicago Sky have to settle for the No. 2 seed, with a rematch of the Commissioner's Cup final potentially on tap.
Bleacher Report
Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2022
Most of the time in college football, you worry about your team's recruiting class, get all excited about the signees then tend to forget about the players a couple of years while they develop and mature. But that isn't always the case. Plenty of times, true freshmen come into their...
Bleacher Report
Immediate Reactions to College Football's 2022 AP Preseason Poll
The college football calendar hit another landmark on Monday with the unveiling of the preseason AP Top 25. As most everyone expected, Alabama landed the No. 1 ranking in the initial poll for the 2022 season. Rounding out the top five are Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. For...
Bleacher Report
Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
Bleacher Report
Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell
Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning. Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad. Utah...
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec: 'Watch Out for the Magic' If Warriors' Jordan Poole Becomes RFA in 2023
Coming off a breakout season in 2021-22, Jordan Poole's stock has skyrocketed and complicated his long-term future with the Golden State Warriors. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, one Eastern Conference team could emerge as a favorite to sign Poole next summer if he becomes a restricted free agent. "I'd watch...
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday
Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Compares His NBA Career, Experience with Injuries to 'Naruto'
Few players will be under more of a spotlight when the NBA season starts than New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after he missed the 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury. While being the face of a franchise expected to bounce back and lead the way for the foreseeable future...
La Grande seeks fresh start after disappointment, controversy of 2021: ‘I will stand next to my boys as long as I live’
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the La Grande Tigers of the Class 4A Greater Oregon League. LA GRANDE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHRich McIlmoil, fifth season ...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Steph Curry, Warriors vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies Scheduled for Christmas
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are headed for a Christmas Day rematch following their contentious Western Conference Semifinal series, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Saturday the teams are tentatively slotted into one of the biggest days during the NBA's regular season. The Warriors knocked the...
Preview: Knights riding high on culture change
KINGWOOD, W.Va – Since making the playoffs in 2019, the last two years for Preston High football have not been quite as successful. With a 1-8 finish last season, Mark Deep’s tenure as head coach of the Knights begin under inauspicious circumstances but hopes are high for what Preston may be able to do under […]
Bleacher Report
Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
Training camp and preseason games are important for every NFL team. But perhaps even more so for franchises currently in a state like the Chicago Bears, who are looking to turn things around in a new era led by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. There are a lot of young,...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says Grass at Bears' Soldier Field vs. Chiefs 'Wasn't the Best'
While the Chicago Bears got a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday's preseason opener for both clubs, much of the attention was on the playing surface at Soldier Field. JC Tretter, NFL Players Association president, posted an image of the grass and called for "new testing metrics"...
