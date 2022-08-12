ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2022

Most of the time in college football, you worry about your team's recruiting class, get all excited about the signees then tend to forget about the players a couple of years while they develop and mature. But that isn't always the case. Plenty of times, true freshmen come into their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Immediate Reactions to College Football's 2022 AP Preseason Poll

The college football calendar hit another landmark on Monday with the unveiling of the preseason AP Top 25. As most everyone expected, Alabama landed the No. 1 ranking in the initial poll for the 2022 season. Rounding out the top five are Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. For...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Basketball
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Chandler, AZ
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
College Basketball
Chandler, AZ
Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Arizona College Basketball
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Bleacher Report

Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bronny James' Poster Dunk on Euro Tour Celebrated by LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell

Bronny James is still a few years away from the NBA, but the clamor to get him into the Slam Dunk Contest might already be beginning. Representing California Basketball Club in an exhibition, the 17-year-old delivered a thunderous right-handed jam on a member of the U18 French Select squad. Utah...
NBA
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday

Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Dana Altman
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Steph Curry, Warriors vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies Scheduled for Christmas

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are headed for a Christmas Day rematch following their contentious Western Conference Semifinal series, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Saturday the teams are tentatively slotted into one of the biggest days during the NBA's regular season. The Warriors knocked the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBOY 12 News

Preview: Knights riding high on culture change

KINGWOOD, W.Va – Since making the playoffs in 2019, the last two years for Preston High football have not been quite as successful. With a 1-8 finish last season, Mark Deep’s tenure as head coach of the Knights begin under inauspicious circumstances but hopes are high for what Preston may be able to do under […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Jump Shots#Espn#The University Of Oregon#Jefferson High School
Bleacher Report

Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Training camp and preseason games are important for every NFL team. But perhaps even more so for franchises currently in a state like the Chicago Bears, who are looking to turn things around in a new era led by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. There are a lot of young,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy