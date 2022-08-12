Read full article on original website
Search suspended for 14-year-old Hawaii boy missing after getting swept out to sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have suspended the search for a teen boy who went missing in waters off Shipman Beach on the Big Island on Aug. 11. Crews responded on Thursday, Aug. 11, to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known as Shipman Beach in the Puna district.
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna
The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
Hawaii Coffee Association Hosts International Roaster and Brewer Competitions on Oahu
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii is the most well-known coffee-growing region in the nation, with a 200-year history across the islands. That's what makes it a perfect location for two of six U.S. Coffee Championships preliminary competitions: Roaster and Brewers Cup.
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
American Idol search comes to Hawaii – virtually
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aspiring singers in Hawaii may finally get their big break. ABC’s singing competition American Idol is searching for their sixth season stars -- starting with virtual auditions for Hawaii residents on Friday, August 19th.
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
Cost of living, homes bought, marriages performed, and more! 2021 State of Hawaii Data Book released
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) on Monday released its 2021 State of Hawaii Data Book. The annual release is the most comprehensive statistical analysis of the State of Hawaii in a single compilation, DBEDT said. The book is separated into 24 sections with 850 data tables.
Available 8/17 The Honolulu Strangler with Robbie Dingeman
Between 1985 and 1986, the murders of five women by an unidentified serial killer struck fear in the hearts of Hawai‘i residents. Robbie Dingeman tells the story of the Honolulu Strangler.
Shortage of commercial truck drivers in Hawaii hitting certain industries hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) beefed up the guidelines early this year, now making it harder to become a licensed commercial driver. Officials said although this is to ensure safety on the roads, it can hurt the truck driver shortage even more.
Keiki Fishing Tournament Held In Hāmākua
LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - The second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League / DARE Hawaiʻi Back to School Fishing Tournament took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. (BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored...
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
