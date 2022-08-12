ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
bigislandnow.com

Search Ends for Missing Teen Swept Out by High Surf in Puna

The search for a 14-year-old boy that went missing in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach Park in Puna, ended Sunday evening, Aug. 14, and the teen remains missing. The search, in the water and by air, began Thursday, Aug. 11, after the teen, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

American Idol search comes to Hawaii – virtually

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aspiring singers in Hawaii may finally get their big break. ABC’s singing competition American Idol is searching for their sixth season stars -- starting with virtual auditions for Hawaii residents on Friday, August 19th.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keiki Fishing Tournament Held In Hāmākua

LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - The second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League / DARE Hawaiʻi Back to School Fishing Tournament took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. (BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored...
LAUPAHOEHOE, HI
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
HAWAII STATE
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket

When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
HONOLULU, HI

