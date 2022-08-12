Read full article on original website
AdWeek
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Drop 2 Episodes for Premiere
Get ready to double the fun globally for Prime Video’s Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video has announced the first two episodes of the new series will drop stateside on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET, premiering simultaneously around the world. The remaining six episodes...
AdWeek
Tubi Greenlights Adult Animated Series Breaking Bear
Tubi is expanding its roster of adult animation content with Breaking Bear. The series is created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia) and executive produced by Cartel Entertainment and To The Stars Media (Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge). In a statement, the project is described as...
Auntie Oprah Pushes Stroller for First Time Ever During Garden Walk With Gale King’s Grandbaby
At 68 years old, Oprah Winfrey admits it was her first time ever pushing a baby stroller today while on a leisurely walk through her garden with BFF Gayle King’s 11-month-old grandson, Luca. In a social media post, the renowned talk show host shares a video of the outing...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
AdWeek
Better Call Saul’s Co-Creator on the Series Finale—and the Franchise’s Future
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. After six seasons, it’s last call for Better Call Saul. The critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series—which debuted in 2015 and focused on the origins of Saul Goodman, the slick Breaking Bad lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk—airs its series finale Monday night on AMC and AMC+.
Loki season 2’s surprise villain might have leaked
A leaker posted exciting claims about Loki season 2 a few days ago, saying the show will introduce a mind-blowing villain next year that will “break the internet”. The insider said that Marvel might have cast a “super huge actor” for the role, without revealing the Loki season 2 villain’s name or the actor’s identity.
AdWeek
The Daily Beast Launches Obsessed, a Sub-Brand Covering Entertainment
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Politics and pop culture publisher The Daily Beast has launched Obsessed, a sub-brand with a distinct landing page devoted to entertainment coverage. The move marks the latest publisher attempt to capitalize on the rising consumer and commercial interest in the streaming landscape.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Slammed as "Woke Kardashian" In Scathing Hit Piece
Meghan Markle has been the target of just about every sort of slander imaginable during her years in the international spotlight. So you almost have to hand it to the muckraking tabloid hacks who keep coming up with new insults to hurl at the Duchess in the absence of anything insightful or relevant to say.
AdWeek
Tour the Third Arm Gallery—and Stay Alive—in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Pop-Up
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Good news for fans of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated whodunit Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) who have ever wished...
NFL・
AdWeek
Here’s Which DC Projects Are on the Chopping Block (And Which Aren’t)
There’s been a lot of speculation over what the future holds for HBO Max since the start of the month, especially regarding the upcoming and current DC projects. Warner Bros. Discovery made headlines over the past two weeks after the cancelations of the nearly-completed $90 million feature film Batgirl, based on the DC character, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a follow-up to 2020’s Scoob. Plus, HBO Max quietly removed multiple shows and movies, and more cuts may be coming as the company plans to merge its two streaming services—HBO Max and Discovery+—by the summer of 2023.
AdWeek
T Brand Studio and American Express Podcast Reaches No. 1 in the Apple Careers Podcast Chart
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. This June, American Express and The News York Times’ T Brand Studio launched a six-part branded podcast series focused on small businesses, called The Next Chapter, a series that made it to number one in Apple’s Careers Podcast chart for most of the last week of June.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Cindy Gallop on Breaking Down Perception Barriers
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of social intimate video site MakeLoveNotPorn, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah...
AdWeek
If You Want to Reach Bigger, Diverse Audiences, Look to Digital Audio—Not TV
Half of Americans stream digital audio weekly, listening four hours a day, according to the Edison Research Share of Ear Q2 2022 report. And most audio listening happens when no visual media is available. Digital audio is also an incremental experience over video and TV consumption—and that’s a big opportunity for advertisers to reach bigger, more diverse audiences.
AdWeek
Fox Nation to Release First Original Film
The first original movie from Fox Nation, a direct-to-consumer streaming service from Fox News Media, is set to be released next month, marking the platform’s foray into in-house movie production. On Sept. 1, The Shell Collector, a feature film based on a best-selling book by author Nancy Naigle, will...
AdWeek
HBO Max Cancels Little Ellen Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
HBO Max has canceled the kids animated series Little Ellen ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The series explored the world through the eyes of a seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres. The already-completed third season was set to air in June before being delayed. The cancelation, which was announced at the start of the month, leaves the third season unreleased.
AdWeek
John Wick Prequel The Continental Moves to Peacock
The Continental, the highly anticipated three-part special event based on the action franchise John Wick, is moving to Peacock. The event will premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023, despite the project being initially developed for Starz back in 2018. The series’ shift to Peacock makes sense considering the streamer recently acquired the rights to the John Wick film franchise.
Prince Harry ‘intensely focused’ on investigating Diana’s final moments for his new book
PRINCE Harry has been “intensely focused” on investigating Princess Diana’s final hours for his new book. Official judicial sources in Paris say the Duke of Sussex’s researchers have been seeking information about the car crash that killed his mother 25 years ago. They are believed to...
AdWeek
Add Yours Sticker Comes to Reels on Facebook, Instagram
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta revealed several updates for Reels on Facebook and Instagram, highlighted by the Add...
AdWeek
Pacsun Finds a 'Digital Muse' in Virtual Influencer Lil Miquela
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.
Sit Back and Enjoy the Renaissance of Ben Affleck
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!. There's just something about Ben Affleck these days. Not only because he and Jennifer Lopez have caused the most delightfully unexpected disruption of the space-time continuum by getting married almost 19 years after they were originally planning to do so, their January 2004 breakup instead hurling them in opposite personal and professional directions, seemingly never to join forces again.
