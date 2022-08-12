There’s been a lot of speculation over what the future holds for HBO Max since the start of the month, especially regarding the upcoming and current DC projects. Warner Bros. Discovery made headlines over the past two weeks after the cancelations of the nearly-completed $90 million feature film Batgirl, based on the DC character, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a follow-up to 2020’s Scoob. Plus, HBO Max quietly removed multiple shows and movies, and more cuts may be coming as the company plans to merge its two streaming services—HBO Max and Discovery+—by the summer of 2023.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO