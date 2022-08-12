ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche dies at 53 after car accident

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkrtB_0hFBbY2N00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One week after being critically injured in a car accident, Anne Heche has died. She was 53.

The actress was severely burned on Aug. 5 after crashing her car into a garage and then into a nearby home in Los Angeles, and her family confirmed in an earlier statement she was "not expected to survive" after suffering "severe anoxic brain injury." Heche remained in a coma since the accident and has now been declared brain dead, according to TMZ, though her family said that because "it has long been her choice to donate her organs," she is "being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Heche had been under investigation for DUI after the accident, and a blood test reportedly showed she had cocaine in her system. The actress, who had two children, was known for her roles in films like Six Days, Seven Nights and Another World, the soap opera that won her a Daytime Emmy.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's family said.

Actress Rosanna Arquette paid tribute to Heche by tweeting that while "she would have been arrested for driving under the influence and putting lives in danger," she was still a "great artist and struggled with addiction [and] it's terribly sad for her children and for her friends." Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Heche from 1997 to 2000, also tweeted that today "is a sad day," sending "Anne's children, family, and friends all of my love."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed

New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified

Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Soap Opera#Tmz#Dui#Another World
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash

Lifetime’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.  Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week. Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status. “As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
E! News

Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Anne Heche's Ex-Husband And Son Pay Emotional Tribute After Actress Was Declared Legally Dead

The Hollywood community and the public at large are once again mourning a star following Anne Heche’s death at the age of 53. Best known for her work in movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Six Days, Seven Nights, Heche was involved in two car accidents over a week ago and died due to injuries she sustained. Many celebrities have since taken to social media to pen messages honoring the beloved star. Now, following the actress being declared legally dead, her son and ex-husband have emotionally paid tribute to her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Anne Heche dead at 53 after injuries sustained from car crash

Anne Heche attends the 27th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In To Erase MS at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS) Actress Anne Heche, who sustained critical burns, significant pulmonary injury and severe anoxic brain injury after crashing her...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
extratv

Anne Heche Dies at 53 Following Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a home on Friday, August 5, igniting a blaze, has died of her injuries after a week in a hospital. She was 53. Though dramatic video showed Heche springing up from under a sheet while being removed from the scene, she had been in a coma since shortly after the accident.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy