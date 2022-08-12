Hartford City Council’s approved charter revisions draw criticism over voters’ voice in districting, policing and education

Hartford City Hall Saturday, Jan, 2, 2021, in Hartford. Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford City Council, after a marathon three-hour special meeting on Thursday, narrowly approved, in a 5-3 vote, sending charter revisions to voters in November.

Hartford City Council President Maly Rosado was joined by councilors Marilyn Rosetti, Nick Lebron, James Sanchez and Majority Leader T.J. Clarke, all Democrats, in approving the measure.

Councilors Josh Michtom and Tiana Hercules of the Working Families Party were joined by Democrat Shirley Surgeon in voting to reject the changes.

Councilor John Gale was not present at the meeting.

Among the changes that residents will vote on are an overall cleanup of what’s effectively the city’s constitution, including uniform standards and definition, the city council having the ability to hire a budget analyst and legal aid and assistance through ordinance and the removal of the requirement of the corporation counsel having to live in the city (though that, too, can be revised by ordinance).

Most notable for many is the lack of revisions in this round of the process, which takes place at least once every 10 years, including no district elections for city councilors, no direct election of a majority of the members of the Hartford Board of Education and no creation of a board of police commissioners to provide greater civilian oversight over the Hartford Police Department.

Prior to the final vote, councilors sparred over whether the charter revisions should be sent to voters.

“Charter revision is an opportunity to look at how our city is governed, big picture,” Michtom, who has been critical of the yearlong process, said. “How is this machine working? How are these pieces working together? See what’s wrong and take bold steps to fix it. This charter does not do that. It makes some valuable technical corrections and then it reinforces the status quo. And the status quo in this city in terms of how government works for the people is bad.”

Michtom noted voter participation in the city is low.

“People have a sense that they do not have a voice and they do not have a way or who to turn to, or that person will do for them what they need to do,” he said.

Michtom noted experts before the charter revision commission said a geographic district system would increase voter participation and engagement.

“The charter revision commission did not do that,” he said, adding that was the issue that came up most during a debate in the west end while he was running for office. “We are the last in the state with this [at-large system]. We have a system that is not responsive to people, where people do not know where to turn and they don’t have a sense that their vote matters.”

Michtom added the same issue exists with the school board, “the service that matters most to them.”

“Unfortunately … one of the ways people engage most with the city is the police, or the city engages with them,” he said. “We had an opportunity to look at a board of police commissioners as a way to give people a direct voting influence over control and discipline and the responsiveness and the budget of their police department, and the commission did not engage in that inquiry either.”

Michtom said the status quo of a few people having an outsize influence on how Hartford is governed, “mostly without input.”

Surgeon said she’s heard from constituents that representation from each part of the city is needed for residents to get involved.

“I believe in district elections, it’s one of the things I wanted the charter revision commission to look at,” she said. “The core governance of the city without district election, it’s flawed.”

Clarke, who was the swing vote, said he was “disappointed” because some of the items important to residents were not taken up, including district representation on the city council.

“I believe the time to act was now,” Clarke said. “One could argue the way the structure is now — which is nine members at-large — is not really impactful and kind of neglects voices of people we call neighbors.”

Rosado, who supported the charter revisions, commended the people who worked on the commission and noted the lengthy process to get to a final vote.

“We had over 33 meetings and also two public hearings,” she said, responding to Michtom. “This charter revision did a tremendous job. ... This is democracy, right? You have meetings, you bring forward a vote and you vote on that. So when we have a meeting of council, and you don’t have a vote go the way you wanted, you don’t decide not to show up ever again on council. You come back.”

Thursday’s special meeting brought to an end a process that was fraught with controversy, most notably when six of the commission’s 14 members stepped away — but did not resign — amid allegations of secret meetings taking place between at least one commissioner and Hartford City Hall officials to ensure that certain changes, such as the formation of a board of police commissioners, were not made.

Commission Chairman James Woulfe denied any such meetings took place.

Regardless, Michtom said all four Black members of the charter commission stepped away “because they felt like the fix was in.”

“Whether the fix was in or not I think the folks who ran the thing had a duty to hear that out, to bring those people back and to open up the debate, and they did not do that,” Michtom said. “What we have here is a process that has alienated a number of members, including every Black member in our very Black city.”

Michtom added: “Charter revision is an opportunity to look at how our city is governed, big picture. How is this machine working? How are these pieces working together, see what’s wrong and take bold steps to fix it. This charter does not do that. It makes some valuable technical corrections and then it reinforces the status quo.”

Rosado took issue with hearing about any “fix.”

“When I hear comments like, ‘The fix is in,’ there was no fix,” Rosado said. “There were meetings. There was a lot of lobbying going on. Votes were taken. Meetings were followed and this is democracy. To make this about Black commissioners leaving, I take that very offensively where we’re making this into race. We should be working together as a council body, as colleagues moving this city forward. … We need to move forward.”

Woulfe, for his part, said he was pleased with what was passed on to voters.

“The City Council has approved the most comprehensive package of charter revisions since 2002, when the city changed its form of government, and I’m grateful to them, my fellow commissioners, and the public for engaging in a rigorous, transparent, thoughtful process,” he said in a statement.