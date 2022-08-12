Read full article on original website
Bitcoin is starting the week around $24,000, even hitting the $25,000 mark Sunday into Monday, as investors show some optimism after July inflation data shows high prices cooling slowly. Meanwhile, Ether is also moving slightly higher thanks to a successful test run ahead of next month's so-called 'Merge' of its underlying blockchain. Can cryptocurrencies keep their momentum going, or is this rally going to be short-lived? Tony Saliba, CEO of Mercury Digital Assets, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, factors to watch, and more.
