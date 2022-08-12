ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Drake Get First Face Tattoo In Honor Of His Mother

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLitW_0hFBaNXP00
Photo: Getty Images

Drake just blessed himself with some new ink in honor of his mother, Sandi Graham.

On Thursday, August 11, the 35-year-old rapper revealed his new face tattoo of his mother's initials "SG." In an Instagram post he captioned "Sandra Gale," Drake included an up-close photo of the tiny tat located under his left eye. His tattoo artist, who goes by @_n.a.l on IG, posted a clip of himself crafting the tat on Drake's face. The Honestly, Nevermind rapper barely flinches as the artist inks the letter "G" on his cheek. The tribute to his mother is now Drake's 36th tattoo .

Drake's craving for another tattoo could've been inspired by his dad's ink, which kind of resembles him. Earlier this week, the face of OVO Sound took to Instagram to reflect on the design of his dad's tat and let his fans know how he really feels about it.

"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂," Drake wrote.

"Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they're hurting me." Graham replied. "I love you and miss you."

The tattoo artist, Money Mike, said he took four hour to make Dennis Graham's tattoo and he did it for free. Earlier this week, TMZ spoke to Mike and got his reaction to Drake's thoughts about the ink.

“So in my defense, one of the reasons the tattoo isn’t the absolute greatest I’ve ever been able to do is because he was rushing me,” Mike said. “So four hours into the tattoo he was in severe pain, and he was telling me basically just to wrap it up. So that was like when I got to the hair. Once we were on the hair I was being majorly rushed, and he loved the tattoo. When I was done with it he was stoked, his family was stoked, his girlfriend liked it. Drake’s sister liked it, everybody was happy with it.”

In case you missed it, check out Dennis Graham's tattoo below.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy