Billy Ray Cyrus' Mom Has Died: 'She Was The Very Definition Of Love'

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the loss of his mother on Friday (August 12). The country music icon shared a sweet photo of his mother, Ruth Ann Casto , on his social media channels, holding up a t-shirt with an image of beloved comic cartoon Snoopy hugging a heart.

“My mom went to heaven today,” Cyrus said in the caption of the heartfelt post in her memory. “She belongs there. She earned it. She was the very definition of love.”

Cyrus’ daughter, singer-songwriter and actress Noah Cyrus , agreed in a sweet comment on his post: “yes she was.” Noah, 22, also included a sweet throwback photo on her Instagram story of her grandmother holding her as a baby. She wrote: “forever and everafter, I love you mamaw.”

Other artists and actors — including Lindsay Ell , Leslie Jordan , Dierks Bentley and Elle King — wrote supportive messages to Cyrus and his family.

Cyrus' fans and social media followers, offered their condolences, writing in the comments: “I am so so sorry for your loss,” “Dearest Ruthie - may she Rest In Peace,” and “my hearts with you and your family,” among others. Twitter users added, “Miss Ruthie will be missed she was the sweetest most loving person I've ever met,” “Ruthie was such a sweet lady & friend. Caring thoughts & my deepest sympathy are with you and all the family at this sad time,” and other sincere messages to the country star and his family.

See the photo Cyrus shared of his late mother here :