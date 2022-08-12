Read full article on original website
Laura Hickman
3d ago
Ridiculous to make them cover them up. Almost everyone has tattoos anymore. No one thinks twice about them.
Courtney Love
3d ago
we want to to see every gang tattoo what the meaning is what click you claim that's whatever department they work in lol 🤣 oh it's a gang problem indeed
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
police1.com
Texas PD responds after selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral
THRALL, Texas — A Texas police department has responded to criticism for posting a photo of an officer posing with Kyle Rittenhouse following a traffic stop last week. The Facebook photo, which has received over 1,700 comments and 1,800 shares, sparked outrage with the caption: “Make those stops. You never know who you might meet. Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse. Welcome to Texas.”
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
sciotopost.com
cleveland19.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
Despite lawmakers trying to control content in classrooms, majority of Ohio parents trust their kids’ teachers, new survey shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite efforts by state lawmakers to exert more control over the classroom, a new poll shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers. The poll, conducted by Baldwin Wallace University for the Children’s Defense Fund - Ohio, comes as students return to school in coming weeks.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio pill mill doctor found guilty in federal court
OHIO — A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations that served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
WLWT 5
Warren County deputies seeking suspect in Family Dollar theft
MORROW, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Morrow. Officials say the store was robbed on Saturday by an unknown suspect who had a handgun in his waistband. Authorities say the man, described as a...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
police1.com
Watch: Ore. LEOs follow excavator on foot to arrest wanted suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon deputies and state police officers may have secured the title for "strangest pursuit ever" over the weekend. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police officers followed a suspect wanted for his arrest on foot, but it wasn’t your typical foot pursuit. Instead, officers walked behind the suspect who was eluding them in an excavator, KATU.com reported.
Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
When should drivers stop for school buses in Ohio?
OHIO (WOWK) — Back to school is upon us, which means school buses will be back on the road and drivers should expect new traffic patterns because of them. The Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office posted a guide on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio. The image says if the road has […]
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
