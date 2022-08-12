Read full article on original website
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
Light agenda for City Council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's a very light agenda for the Hutchinson City Council when they meet Tuesday morning. On that agenda are appointments to the Landmarks Commission, a Resolution approving the SW Bricktown Fiesta next month, an ordinance adopting the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code, two final plat requests for the Soli Deo Gloria Estates at 3510 North Lorraine and the Tajchman Addition (925 East 30th Street), and an update on the SAFE Sidewalk Program. There will also be two executive sessions, one for the council's portion of discussions on an employee contract with one of its bargaining units and another with the attorney-client privilege exception to discuss transient guest tax.
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
Haven City Council meets this evening
Haven, Kan.— The Haven City Council will take time to discuss the use of golf carts on city streets when they meet this evening. The matter was brought up by a member of the council who would like to see the use of golf carts if they are street capable between sunrise and sunset. Several area communities do allow golf carts on streets.
Following canvass, Randy Parks with two vote margin in Reno Co. Dist 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a text message from State Rep. Paul Waggoner to Hutch Post Monday, Randy Parks appears to have won the Reno County District 1 Republican primary. Parks ended up with a two-vote lead over Cris Corey after the counting of provisional ballots Monday. Corey has...
Derby school board rejects strategic plan
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. 1 killed...
Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center education held Saturday
Wichita’s Racial Profiling Citizens Advisory Board organized a meeting Saturday at Ford Rockwell Branch Library to educate community members on the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, or JIAC. "I know it's a place for juveniles, but I don't, I actually don't really know what goes on as...
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Weishaar: Fire mitigation funding is available, now time to make choices
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County has qualified for $1.6 million in wildfire mitigation funding, it's now a policy decision to make to decide whose land should get the help. "Ideally, we'd go back through history, go through 20 or 30 years of data of where these wildfires have really wreaked havoc on our community and caused the most issues," Weishaar said. "We'd figure out some sort of point where firemen can make a stand, make sure that they can try to get the fire out without causing the major damage. Some of the areas we are looking at are possibly down the 30th Street corridor from K-61 to Buhler Road and also some areas around the Highlands."
First five finalists drawn for Hospice car raffle Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice and Homecare of Reno County drew the first five finalists for its Festival of Remembrance Car Raffle on Monday morning on the KWBW Morning Show. This is the 11th year for the car raffle. "Lisa Hambleton and I both have had to use Hospice for...
Northbound Severance is closed for street repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting today, northbound Severance is closed at Sherman for repairs to a failed road base. Weather permitting, the road will be open again by Tuesday. The detour goes west on Sherman to Pershing then north to 1st Avenue the back east...
Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations
Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
Time capsule ceremony today at 10 a.m. at City Hall
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for a ceremony where the time capsule buried at City Hall in 1972 will be opened. The event will begin at 10 a.m. outside City Hall for the unearthing of the centennial time capsule and the placement of the sesquicentennial time capsule. Following that, guests will be invited to see the opening of the centennial time capsule.
Work Nearly Complete on WSU’s Woolsey Hall, Classes Resume Aug. 22nd
Woolsey Hall, the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, is set to open for classes Aug. 22. While faculty and staff are already at work in Woolsey Hall in preparation for the fall semester, finishing touches inside the building and landscaping work remain in progress.
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
Field night Saturday provides a fun avenue to raise funds for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was a little hot but it didn’t keep people from coming out to Don Michael Field to support the Trey Jones family Saturday evening. The field night was sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School. The donations will be used to help the...
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1930s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
School zones will be enforced starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Captain Brice Burlie with the Hutchinson Police Department reminds motorists that school zones will be enforced once students come back next week. "They're consistent across the town," Burlie said. "They are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., then in the afternoon, they are 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The speed limit will go down to a 20 mile per hour zone through all of the school districts. It doesn't matter what the speed limit is before or after. They are all 20 miles per hour."
