Hutch Post

mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools

McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Light agenda for City Council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's a very light agenda for the Hutchinson City Council when they meet Tuesday morning. On that agenda are appointments to the Landmarks Commission, a Resolution approving the SW Bricktown Fiesta next month, an ordinance adopting the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code, two final plat requests for the Soli Deo Gloria Estates at 3510 North Lorraine and the Tajchman Addition (925 East 30th Street), and an update on the SAFE Sidewalk Program. There will also be two executive sessions, one for the council's portion of discussions on an employee contract with one of its bargaining units and another with the attorney-client privilege exception to discuss transient guest tax.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Haven City Council meets this evening

Haven, Kan.— The Haven City Council will take time to discuss the use of golf carts on city streets when they meet this evening. The matter was brought up by a member of the council who would like to see the use of golf carts if they are street capable between sunrise and sunset. Several area communities do allow golf carts on streets.
HAVEN, KS
KWCH.com

Derby school board rejects strategic plan

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. 1 killed...
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Weishaar: Fire mitigation funding is available, now time to make choices

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County has qualified for $1.6 million in wildfire mitigation funding, it's now a policy decision to make to decide whose land should get the help. "Ideally, we'd go back through history, go through 20 or 30 years of data of where these wildfires have really wreaked havoc on our community and caused the most issues," Weishaar said. "We'd figure out some sort of point where firemen can make a stand, make sure that they can try to get the fire out without causing the major damage. Some of the areas we are looking at are possibly down the 30th Street corridor from K-61 to Buhler Road and also some areas around the Highlands."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Northbound Severance is closed for street repairs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting today, northbound Severance is closed at Sherman for repairs to a failed road base. Weather permitting, the road will be open again by Tuesday. The detour goes west on Sherman to Pershing then north to 1st Avenue the back east...
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations

Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
AUGUSTA, KS
Hutch Post

Time capsule ceremony today at 10 a.m. at City Hall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for a ceremony where the time capsule buried at City Hall in 1972 will be opened. The event will begin at 10 a.m. outside City Hall for the unearthing of the centennial time capsule and the placement of the sesquicentennial time capsule. Following that, guests will be invited to see the opening of the centennial time capsule.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Work Nearly Complete on WSU's Woolsey Hall, Classes Resume Aug. 22nd

Woolsey Hall, the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, is set to open for classes Aug. 22. While faculty and staff are already at work in Woolsey Hall in preparation for the fall semester, finishing touches inside the building and landscaping work remain in progress.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1930s

Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

School zones will be enforced starting next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Captain Brice Burlie with the Hutchinson Police Department reminds motorists that school zones will be enforced once students come back next week. "They're consistent across the town," Burlie said. "They are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., then in the afternoon, they are 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The speed limit will go down to a 20 mile per hour zone through all of the school districts. It doesn't matter what the speed limit is before or after. They are all 20 miles per hour."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
