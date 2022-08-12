ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Scott plans expansion of victim services as part of violence intervention efforts

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday the city will expand services for victims of violence, directing the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement to lead an interagency effort with police and prosecutors.

In April, Scott dedicated $10 million of the city's American Rescue Plan funding toward creating a Community Violence Intervention environment in the city, part of which includes "attention paid to survivors of gun violence and trauma that can lead to re-victimization."

While both the Baltimore Police Department and Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office have victim services units, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) will look to fill gaps in service.

That includes expanding the definition of victim, city officials said, to include witnesses, friends and family.

"Victim services must be a priority in Baltimore's public safety strategy because we know that every shooting or violent incident leaves behind a web of trauma - for the victim, as well as bystanders, families, neighbors, and even the perpetrators of violence," the mayor said.

MONSE will serve as the point of contact for therapy, advocacy and other wraparound services "that promote the well-being of an individual's physical, mental and emotional health," the mayor's office said.

In February, Scott and MONSE met with chief medical officers at local hospitals to discuss a programs for gunshot victims receiving treatment.

Partnerships with local hospitals are being "finalized," the mayor's office said.

John Wood
2d ago

If he would allow the police to do their jobs and actually arrest the criminals there wouldn't be so many victims to start with but common sense issues are complicated for Democrats to comprehend !

