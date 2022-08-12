Read full article on original website
850businessmagazine.com
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
getthecoast.com
Meet the nine women to be inducted into 2022 Okaloosa County Women’s Hall of Fame
The Okaloosa County Commission on the State of Women has announced the nine local women who will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. 125 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was created in 1995. The Hall of Fame was created...
getnews.info
Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022
Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
Okaloosa Co. Superintendent says life of school district is at stake
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers posted an extensive letter to county voters discussing recent school board accusations with which he does not agree. Chambers also endorsed three current school board members for the upcoming election: Dr. Diane Kelley Linda Evanchyk Dr. Lamar White The school board is made of […]
wuwf.org
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
utv44.com
Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
utv44.com
Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. "It is a lot Lisa, and to my knowledge no, the agency has never issued this many notices," MHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Pierce said. "These are program participates of ours who are actually leasing from a private landlord, their property. The Housing Authority is paying a percentage of their rent share to that landlord and then of course the program participant pays up to 30% of his or her adjusted gross income."
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Chambers addresses accusations, supports the 3 incumbents in upcoming election
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers posted a lengthy letter addressing school district accusations and why he is publicly supporting the 3 incumbents:. Dr. Diane Kelley. Linda Evanchyk. Dr. Lamar White. Below is the full letter from Superintendent Marcus Chambers. “Over the course of the...
WEAR
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
Radio Business Report
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family
It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
WALA-TV FOX10
Civil lawsuit filed against Baldwin County businessman after alleged rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against popular Baldwin County businessman Shaul Zislin. A former employee claims Zislin raped her back in 2018. The woman said she was working as a bartender at The Gulf in Orange Beach when Zislin allegedly lured her to his condo.
