Pensacola, FL

850businessmagazine.com

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

Pensacola Fishing Charter Publishes Options For August 2022

Although Red Snapper season is over for this year, many fishing charter options are still available. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key provide unparalleled August fishing. All Caught Up Fishing Charters and Bryant Fields are pleased to announce that the Pensacola fishing charter options are not slowing down, even though the Red Snapper season for 2022 is completed. Fishing charters are still booking quickly because August promises another incredible fishing month. Redfish, speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, and other game fish have many booked fishing charters. Pensacola, Florida and Perdido Key offer unparalleled August fishing. Inshore anglers know All Caught Up fishing charters are the best way to get in on August fishing action.
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
utv44.com

Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. "It is a lot Lisa, and to my knowledge no, the agency has never issued this many notices," MHA Chief Executive Officer Michael Pierce said. "These are program participates of ours who are actually leasing from a private landlord, their property. The Housing Authority is paying a percentage of their rent share to that landlord and then of course the program participant pays up to 30% of his or her adjusted gross income."
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Radio Business Report

Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family

It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Talking With Tami

Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
MOBILE, AL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL

