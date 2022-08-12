ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pensacola State College students return to class

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first day at Pensacola State College was a busy one, according to PSC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jon Stephenson. “The first day of school has been great. It has not been overwhelming, but it has been very busy, which is always good on a first day,” said Stephenson. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
850businessmagazine.com

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Radio Business Report

Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family

It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
OBA

Baldwin sets groundbreaking for Baldwin Preparatory Academy

Students from across the county will get on-the-job training plus take regular classes. Loxley, Ala. – (OBA) – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., state, city and county elected officials will join the Baldwin County Board of Education for a special groundbreaking event for the new Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Loxley.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton

Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
MILTON, FL
niceville.com

Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Kimberly Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School. The appointment of the veteran Okaloosa educator was approved last week by the Okaloosa County School Board. An Okaloosa County School District educator for 23 years, Sears has taught kindergarten, first grade, second grade, elementary and middle...
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Nursing Pin#Nursing Care#Pins#Medic#First Pentecostal Church#Pensacola Fire Department
WPMI

Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
MOBILE, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Milton Panther Gavin Peaden displays bravery in rescue effort

It seemed like any other summer morning for Milton defensive lineman Gavin Peaden. Get up, get ready and prepare to put in hard work on the football field. July 11 turned out to be different. While in a car with his grandma on the way to the high school, they came across a home on fire.
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Critically missing person in Mobile: Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11.   Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy