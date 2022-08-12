Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pensacola State College students return to class
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first day at Pensacola State College was a busy one, according to PSC Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jon Stephenson. “The first day of school has been great. It has not been overwhelming, but it has been very busy, which is always good on a first day,” said Stephenson. […]
850businessmagazine.com
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
WEAR
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
Radio Business Report
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family
It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
Baldwin sets groundbreaking for Baldwin Preparatory Academy
Students from across the county will get on-the-job training plus take regular classes. Loxley, Ala. – (OBA) – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., state, city and county elected officials will join the Baldwin County Board of Education for a special groundbreaking event for the new Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Loxley.
Fire at historic Berryhill Elementary school in Milton
Milton, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to put out a fire that engulfed the Historic Berryhill Elementary school. Firefighters were called to the site off Berryhill and Mary Streets Sunday, Aug. 14. Firefighting crews from Milton, Pace, Baghdad and Avalon were called to help put out the fire, which happened before 11 p.m. The […]
niceville.com
Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Kimberly Sears is assistant principal of Crestview High School. The appointment of the veteran Okaloosa educator was approved last week by the Okaloosa County School Board. An Okaloosa County School District educator for 23 years, Sears has taught kindergarten, first grade, second grade, elementary and middle...
getthecoast.com
Meet the nine women to be inducted into 2022 Okaloosa County Women’s Hall of Fame
The Okaloosa County Commission on the State of Women has announced the nine local women who will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. 125 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was created in 1995. The Hall of Fame was created...
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop location forced to close by state Health Dept.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close by The Alabama Department of Public Health after and inspection revealed: Roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions”. The inspection was listed as occurring on July 20, 2022 and on August 2, owner...
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Milton Panther Gavin Peaden displays bravery in rescue effort
It seemed like any other summer morning for Milton defensive lineman Gavin Peaden. Get up, get ready and prepare to put in hard work on the football field. July 11 turned out to be different. While in a car with his grandma on the way to the high school, they came across a home on fire.
Florida School District Refutes Teacher’s Story That Fueled Headlines And Political Smears
Last week a Pensacola teacher alleged that staff at his school wrongfully removed a display of black American heroes. The claim by Michael James, who is white, stoked suggestions of racism, including when he complained about the incident to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
Pet of the Week: Ralph the poodle with a nubby tail
Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old poodle named Ralph.
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11. Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
