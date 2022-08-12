Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to open new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is making changes to the 6/10 connector. By Friday morning, RIDOT hopes to shift the 6/10 southbound split in Providence. Drivers will have to merge onto either route sooner. The department will be opening a new permanent exit to...
johnstonsunrise.net
Bud Lights for Billy
As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Stephen Millard
Stephen Alan Millard, originally of North Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Newport Hospital after a prolonged illness. Steve and his beloved Gemini twin sister Barbara (Millard) Powell were born in Providence, RI, on June 13th, 1951 to Marilyn (Carr) Millard and Lawrence S. Millard. He spent his childhood in North Kingstown, RI, before later settling in Portsmouth, RI, where he raised two children and was loved by many cats.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood
When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
Car fire ties up traffic on East Providence bridge
Traffic was at a standstill while crews worked to put the fire out.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA unveils one of 14 new state electric buses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is going green as leaders unveiled one of the state’s new electric buses Tuesday. Rhode Island's first electric bus fleet includes 14 buses that will replace the fleet of diesel buses on the R-Line. RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian...
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Fall River (MA)
Where the Taunton River flows into Mount Hope Bay, Fall River is a maritime city known for its historic textile industry, a busy port and Portuguese heritage. Around a third of the city’s residents are descended from Portuguese immigrants, who arrived mostly from the Azorean island of São Miguel at the turn of the 20th century.
Valley Breeze
Recommended change would allow medical to replace former auto dealership
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has recommended that the Zoning Board approve a special use permit for the developer of a planned new medical facility on Charles Street to fill the space previously occupied by the Simon Auto Group and Village Motors. Applicant 1040 Charles Street Associates LLC,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Mary Teresa Jackson
Mary Teresa (Genga) Jackson, 93 of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on August 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late J. Raymond Jackson. Mary was born in Newport on April 16, 1929, to the late Biagio and Ines Genga,...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe
Mrs. Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022, at Newport Hospital after a short illness with her devoted husband at her bedside. Hildburg was born in Abbehausen, Germany on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Adolf and Gerda Marek...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
ABC6.com
Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20
A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.
ABC6.com
Crash stops traffic on Jamestown bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash stopped traffic on the Jamestown bridge on Monday. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge. All lanes opened just before 11:30 a.m. Emergency personnel are still on scene and...
