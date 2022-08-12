ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Tunica, MS
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
fox40jackson.com

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank

A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy