Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’
A 75-year-old Arizona man was rescued Friday from on top of his Jeep after getting stranded in rushing floodwaters, authorities said. The swift water rescue was one of several that took place in Mohave County last week as the beginning of monsoon season brought heavy rains and caused flash flooding.
Florida man arrested after allegedly beating dog named ‘Buzz Lightyear’ to death: Police
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly beating a Goldendoodle dog to death. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said that 23-year-old Robert William Garon beat his 5-month-old Goldendoodle, who was named Buzz Lightyear, to death in late July. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said it was one of the...
Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Meteor the culprit behind loud ‘boom’ heard across Northern Utah, officials say
A meteor was likely behind the loud boom residents heard across Northern Utah on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Residents reported hearing–and feeling–the boom at roughly 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday. Meteors sometimes create sonic booms as they break up while speeding through the atmosphere.
Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank
A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
