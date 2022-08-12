ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The "Common-Good" Manifesto: Vermeule Responds

With admirable speed, Adrian Vermeule has already posted a somewhat extensive response to our review of his book Common Good Constitutionalism, calling us "The Bourbons of Jurisprudence" in a blog post at Ius et Iustitium. For the most part our review can rest on its own. We may have more...
POLITICS
Reason.com

The Ballad of Rachel Maddow, Eddie Chiles, and J.R. 'Bob' Dobbs

Next week, Alex Wagner takes over the MSNBC slot once held by Rachel Maddow, who now broadcasts only on Monday evenings. (Wagner will handle the other four nights of the week.) Let's mark the occasion by dusting off the story that Maddow once declared her favorite. It wasn't a super-serious segment. It's one of those little items that's there to make people chuckle as much as it's there to make a point. But jokes can be revealing sometimes, and this one encapsulated the most aggravating element of The Rachel Maddow Show: its host's capacity for unearned smugness.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy