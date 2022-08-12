Texas Christian University Boat Death Case Resurfaces In Criminal Court

Crime tape. MEGA

The tragic incident aboard a boat full of students resulting in the death of Jack Elliot , 19, happened on Travis Lake northwest of Austin in October 2019, and Radar has learned new information.

Elliot's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit the following year, which was settled after depositions revealed the young student had been pushed into the water by a girlfriend and killed by the boat's propeller. Now, a criminal case against five students is moving forward.

One of the students on board that fateful day, Carly Martin , now 21, revealed the efforts made to cover up what happened. She says, first and foremost, that the girlfriend, Delaney Brennan, immediately and falsely insisted that she didn't mean to push Elliot into the water after dark.

“Everyone knew for a fact that she did that,” Carly told the paper. “These kids had so many chances to tell the truth and none of them did. The fact that they made the continuous choice to lie is astonishing.”

After dropping out of school and cutting contact with the 11 other students on the boat, Martin made the bold choice to travel to Southern California in December 2019 to talk to Elliot's parents and reveal the truth of what had happened. “I was really scared that if they found out that I went against their story that they were gonna try to f*ck me over and make me sound like a liar, when I was telling the truth, because it really was 10 against one,” she recalled.

Brennan is one of five students now criminally charged. She faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence for deleting cell phone video of the incident.

Also indicted in late 2021 by a Travis County Grand Jury are Elle Weber, Carson Neel (also the boat owner), Anthony Salazar and Josh Evans. They are due to appear Aug. 17 at a pre-trial hearing, according to the Daily Mail .