ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon. The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.
montanarightnow.com

Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley

TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare

TOWNSEND, Montana — Most Montanans assume when they dial 9-1-1, there’ll be someone who answers on the other end. They’re equally sure if they’re calling because of a medical emergency, an ambulance and a paramedics are just moments away. But ambulances and emergency medical technicians aren’t a guarantee – as much as people might suppose. […] The post What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TOWNSEND, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Montana#Traffic Accident
NBCMontana

Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
CARDWELL, MT
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!

As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana State Linebackers are Ready to Lead the Defense

Montana State Football lost their 2021 FCS Defensive Player of the Year Troy Andersen as the Dillon native is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Bobcat linebacker room is excited to step up and lead the defense this season. "We're ready," Cats sophomore linebacker Danny Uluilakepa said....
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes

In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
Cat Country 102.9

This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana

Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy