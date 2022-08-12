Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon. The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.
montanarightnow.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
montanarightnow.com
Traffic safety improvements taking shape in Big Sky
BIG SKY, Mont. - The MT 64 TIGER Grant project was awarded to Gallatin County in 2019 to make infrastructure improvements in the Big Sky area. After recently completing this season of construction, the surrounding community is witnessing the initial improvements take shape. The Big Sky community applied for the...
What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare
TOWNSEND, Montana — Most Montanans assume when they dial 9-1-1, there’ll be someone who answers on the other end. They’re equally sure if they’re calling because of a medical emergency, an ambulance and a paramedics are just moments away. But ambulances and emergency medical technicians aren’t a guarantee – as much as people might suppose. […] The post What happens when you call 9-1-1 and no one is available? Rural areas fighting to keep healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes on Highway 287 near Cameron
BELGRADE, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is closing both lanes Highway 287 at mile-marker 28 south of Cameron Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook there are detours set up on Highway 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade, and I-15 to eastern Idaho. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Gallatin County Detention Center in need of nurses
“We usually have several applications when we have an opening, and we have not had any since October,” Young said.
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
One Bozeman Business That Is Still Missed Today
This business was a place for kids and adults could enjoy, and we still miss it to this day. Bozeman businesses have closed down due to staffing issues or the ramifications from COVID-19 over the past couple years. One spot that's been closed for a while, and many locals still miss this place today.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!
As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
Development in North Bozeman looks to add to supply of affordable homes
A problem that Bozeman has faced when it comes to affordable housing is there is no supply of it. A project next to Story Mill Park is set to add 62 units of affordable and market-rate homes.
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
Food And Fun Results In Sold Out Event For Fundraiser In Bozeman.
Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes
In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
montanarightnow.com
Montana State Linebackers are Ready to Lead the Defense
Montana State Football lost their 2021 FCS Defensive Player of the Year Troy Andersen as the Dillon native is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Bobcat linebacker room is excited to step up and lead the defense this season. "We're ready," Cats sophomore linebacker Danny Uluilakepa said....
Comments / 0