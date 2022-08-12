ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
PGA Tour golfer Denny McCarthy sinks unique 'hole-in-one' after his tee shot rebounds off a spectator and lands in the cupholder of his chair... but the American still manages to make birdie!

Denny McCarthy produced a memorable shot during the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship Sunday after his tee shot on the second found the cupholder of a spectator's fold up chair. The American carded a round of 70 to close the first of the three PGA Tour FedEx...
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year —...
"He shouldn't be penalised retrospectively" Bjorn defends Cam Smith

The conspiracy theorists were out in full force after LIV Golf-linked Cameron Smith was docked two shots before his final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Apparently Smith, who has said he is ready to "cop some heat" over his future, was informed of the ruling 30 minutes before his tee time. He was completely unaware of the golf rule.
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim

So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, prize money, purse for PGA Tour postseason

Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived with a bang. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship -- and its bizarre ending -- was a nice temporary salve to a very strange summer.
Preview: Knights riding high on culture change

KINGWOOD, W.Va – Since making the playoffs in 2019, the last two years for Preston High football have not been quite as successful. With a 1-8 finish last season, Mark Deep’s tenure as head coach of the Knights begin under inauspicious circumstances but hopes are high for what Preston may be able to do under […]
What's to come in the FedEx Cup playoffs after a long-awaited win for Will Zalatoris

Remember when it seemed like Scottie Scheffler would never win on the PGA Tour?. In each of his first two seasons on tour, Scheffler looked like one of the most talented players in the world, grinding out top 25 after top 25, with 29 of those finishes all in his first 52 starts. No matter how hard Scheffler tried, however, he couldn't pick up his first victory.
Stark wins ISPS Handa Invitational, makes LPGA

Maja Stark's victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational earned her LPGA Tour access. Paige Mackenzie explains what you can expect to see from Stark moving forward.
WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water

Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
