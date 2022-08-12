Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
PGA Tour golfer Denny McCarthy sinks unique 'hole-in-one' after his tee shot rebounds off a spectator and lands in the cupholder of his chair... but the American still manages to make birdie!
Denny McCarthy produced a memorable shot during the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship Sunday after his tee shot on the second found the cupholder of a spectator's fold up chair. The American carded a round of 70 to close the first of the three PGA Tour FedEx...
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GolfWRX
Rory, JT and Spieth make big equipment changes in Memphis, and Penny Hardaway’s SICK custom clubs
Typically, the FedEx Cup Playoffs mark the start of “slow season” for equipment changes on the PGA Tour. This late in the season, players are already dialed into their gear, focusing on the FedEx Cup prize, and awaiting the off-season to conduct more serious gear testing to make any major changes.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GolfWRX
Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price
By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
FOX Sports
Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year —...
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
golfmagic.com
"He shouldn't be penalised retrospectively" Bjorn defends Cam Smith
The conspiracy theorists were out in full force after LIV Golf-linked Cameron Smith was docked two shots before his final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Apparently Smith, who has said he is ready to "cop some heat" over his future, was informed of the ruling 30 minutes before his tee time. He was completely unaware of the golf rule.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Reed makes bold LIV Golf claim
So far, it’s mostly been a war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. But what if the golfer who plays for each tour played against one another, who would win? LIV Golf player Patrick Reed seems to think his side would hold their own. Reed, who...
Golf Channel
Miguel Angel Jimenez wins third Champions title of the season at Boeing Classic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. – Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes. Jimenez, tied for the lead with Billy Andrade entering the round, birdied five of...
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, prize money, purse for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived with a bang. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship -- and its bizarre ending -- was a nice temporary salve to a very strange summer.
ESPN
What's to come in the FedEx Cup playoffs after a long-awaited win for Will Zalatoris
Remember when it seemed like Scottie Scheffler would never win on the PGA Tour?. In each of his first two seasons on tour, Scheffler looked like one of the most talented players in the world, grinding out top 25 after top 25, with 29 of those finishes all in his first 52 starts. No matter how hard Scheffler tried, however, he couldn't pick up his first victory.
Golf Channel
Stark wins ISPS Handa Invitational, makes LPGA
Maja Stark's victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational earned her LPGA Tour access. Paige Mackenzie explains what you can expect to see from Stark moving forward.
Golf Channel
Maja Stark claims maiden LPGA win at ISPS Handa, Ewen Ferguson wins men's event
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water
Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
