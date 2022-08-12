MILWAUKEE — Ongoing supply chain issues and climbing interest rates appear to slowing down new home builds across Wisconsin. “Last year in 2021, we saw a lot of home building going on because of the low interest rates,” said Alicia Naleid, director of communications with the Wisconsin Builders Association. “[The decline] is truly because of the skyrocketing interest rates that have gone up almost 2% since a few months ago.”

