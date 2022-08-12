Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Housing is simply unaffordable
You can’t discuss rising costs without factoring in Florida’s inflated housing market. All along the I-4 corridor, around the state and just about everywhere in the U.S., rent and home prices remain through the roof. And with no specific remedies coming out of Washington or Tallahassee, cities and...
Bay News 9
UNF poll puts Fried ahead of Crist in governor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—A new University of North Florida poll puts Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist for Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial race. 1,624 registered Florida voters surveyed on topics including governor’s race and job approval ratings. Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in the lead against Fried and Crist, poll...
Bay News 9
Education is on the ballot in this month's primary election
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Angela Dubach is the head of the Pinellas County chapter of Moms for Liberty. She admits that voting in Florida’s August primary election was never that big of a deal for her. What You Need To Know. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist and the Florida...
Bay News 9
Gov. DeSantis hopes proposal will entice first responders into the classroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in New Port Richey to talk about education in hopes of recruiting and retaining more teachers. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday morning at River Ridge High School. He talked about a proposal for a recruitment program that would expand...
Bay News 9
Home building in Wisconsin slowed by mortgage rates, supply chain issues
MILWAUKEE — Ongoing supply chain issues and climbing interest rates appear to slowing down new home builds across Wisconsin. “Last year in 2021, we saw a lot of home building going on because of the low interest rates,” said Alicia Naleid, director of communications with the Wisconsin Builders Association. “[The decline] is truly because of the skyrocketing interest rates that have gone up almost 2% since a few months ago.”
Bay News 9
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge
When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
Bay News 9
Black entrepreneurs find support in Black Business Association
CULVER CITY, Calif. — August is Black Business Month, and in LA County, Aug. 20 is officially Black Business Day or Earl ‘Skip’ Cooper Day. The Black Business Association, the oldest ethnic and active support organization for Black and diverse businesses in California, started the celebration. Spectrum...
Bay News 9
Family of Tampa Bay girl injured in Mexico crash says she's alert and getting stronger
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Family of the girl who survived the Mexico crash that killed her parents and grandparents tell Spectrum Bay News 9 she's made major improvements under the care of doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. What You Need To Know. Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, 12, was seriously injured...
Bay News 9
Noem releases social study standards burnishing U.S. history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools that lays out a mostly shining vision of American history, after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from conservatives and Native American educators.
Bay News 9
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
Bay News 9
Pig races draw in large crowds at the State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Sunday marks the last day for the State Fair and despite the weather, hundreds of fairgoers made their way to the Wisconsin fairgrounds. A major attraction at the State Fair for the past two decades has been the pig races, which managed to fill the stands throughout the day.
Bay News 9
More than 230K Florida Virtual School students resume classes
It’s back to school for thousands of young Floridians who are tackling classes online as students in the Florida Virtual School (FLVS). School is back in session for hundreds of thousands of students at the Florida Virtual School. The school serves more than 234,000 students in two K-12 programs.
Bay News 9
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
Bay News 9
Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The average price for a gallon of gas is continuing to decrease both in Wisconsin and across the country. According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $3.68. The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, to $3.95.
Bay News 9
Annual 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest now underway
MADISON, Wis. — What do you consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
