Indian Hill, OH

WLWT 5

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
WLWT 5

Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
WLWT 5

Best Bets for Week 1 of high school football

CINCINNATI — The slate is clean, all teams are undefeated and in first place, and anything can happen as high school football kicks off this Friday night for the 2022 season. In typical non-conference fashion, Week 1 offers up intriguing matchups that could shape the playoff race early on, and give fans a good sense of the contenders and the pretenders. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest matchups of the first week of the 2022 season.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

