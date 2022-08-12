Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
Chipotle with drive-thru lane opens in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A new Chipotle has opened in northern Kentucky. The new restaurant, located on Turfway Road, features a Chipotlane which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant will be giving complimentary merchandise to the first 50 people in line. The location...
Greater Cincinnati school districts utilizing additional school resource officers
CINCINNATI — "We always need to be vigilant," Greg Power said Tuesday. That's become a common refrain in school systems throughout Greater Cincinnati, including Little Miami where Power is superintendent. "These days it is very proactive to think about building security," Power said. In the wake of deadly mass...
Officer posts reminder to drivers after pulling over driver going too slowly in left lane
An Indiana State Police Officer is reminding drivers to move out of the left lane if they are driving under the speed limit so other cars can pass. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles posted on Facebook saying he stopped a car that was driving in the left lane on I-65 below the speed limit.
Best Bets for Week 1 of high school football
CINCINNATI — The slate is clean, all teams are undefeated and in first place, and anything can happen as high school football kicks off this Friday night for the 2022 season. In typical non-conference fashion, Week 1 offers up intriguing matchups that could shape the playoff race early on, and give fans a good sense of the contenders and the pretenders. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest matchups of the first week of the 2022 season.
'A very scary thing': Ohio governor speaks on attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI building
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement for the first time since an armed man attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI building leading to a pursuit and fatal standoff. It started around 9 a.m. Thursday when an armed man attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office's...
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on attempted FBI breach as officials issue security bulletin
CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not pull any punches Monday when he assessed the moves Ricky Shiffer made last week in Cincinnati. "This is something that is very scary," DeWine said. Armed with an assault-style rifle and nail gun, Shiffer tried breaking his way into the FBI...
