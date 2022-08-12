ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future

There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rickie Fowler's playoffs all but over after closing quintuple bogey

As the last man into the FedExCup Playoffs, Rickie Fowler needed at least a solo 11th in this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship for a chance to advance to the second postseason event, the BMW Championship. And for 17 holes on Saturday at TPC Southwind, Fowler was giving himself a shot, 3 under on the day and just a couple of strokes out of position at 7 under for the tournament.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest

In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Saki’s rout | From W to Z | Magic for Maja

The world’s golfing viators feel their seasons winding down, just as folks in the northern hemisphere sense that summer is coming to a close. This time of year brings not the magical moments that the majors bring. Instead, it feels real, because touring competitiors save and lose their jobs, gain promotions, just as we do. 2022 has been a lightning rod of a year for professional golf. It’s only two-thirds over by calendar standards, but playoffs have arrived and the end is nigh for complete fan focus.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Stark wins ISPS Handa Invitational, makes LPGA

Maja Stark's victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational earned her LPGA Tour access. Paige Mackenzie explains what you can expect to see from Stark moving forward.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship with lingering 'hip discomfort'

Cameron Smith withdrew from BMW Championship on Monday because of what his agent described as lingering “hip discomfort.”. It’s been an eventful few weeks for Smith, who won The Open and has been the subject of persistent speculation, including a sourced report last week from the Telegraph, that he’ll depart for LIV Golf following the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs. Smith said that he had no comment on that particular report and was solely focused on the playoffs.
GOLF

