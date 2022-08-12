The world’s golfing viators feel their seasons winding down, just as folks in the northern hemisphere sense that summer is coming to a close. This time of year brings not the magical moments that the majors bring. Instead, it feels real, because touring competitiors save and lose their jobs, gain promotions, just as we do. 2022 has been a lightning rod of a year for professional golf. It’s only two-thirds over by calendar standards, but playoffs have arrived and the end is nigh for complete fan focus.

