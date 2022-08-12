Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Rory, JT and Spieth make big equipment changes in Memphis, and Penny Hardaway’s SICK custom clubs
Typically, the FedEx Cup Playoffs mark the start of “slow season” for equipment changes on the PGA Tour. This late in the season, players are already dialed into their gear, focusing on the FedEx Cup prize, and awaiting the off-season to conduct more serious gear testing to make any major changes.
Cameron Smith (hip) WDs from BMW Championship
Cameron Smith, ranked No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, withdrew from this week’s BMW Championship with hip discomfort. The
The PGA Tour Is Staring Down an $18 Million Doomsday Scenario Thanks to Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs would be a disaster for the PGA Tour. The post The PGA Tour Is Staring Down an $18 Million Doomsday Scenario Thanks to Cameron Smith appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
thecomeback.com
Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future
There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
Golf Channel
Rickie Fowler's playoffs all but over after closing quintuple bogey
As the last man into the FedExCup Playoffs, Rickie Fowler needed at least a solo 11th in this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship for a chance to advance to the second postseason event, the BMW Championship. And for 17 holes on Saturday at TPC Southwind, Fowler was giving himself a shot, 3 under on the day and just a couple of strokes out of position at 7 under for the tournament.
Golf Channel
Lucas Glover headlines players who leapt inside top 70 to advance to BMW Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Lucas Glover made the biggest jump to keep his post-season alive thanks to a closing 66 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a tie for third to advance to next week’s BMW Championship. Glover began the post-season at 121st on the PGA Tour’s adjusted...
Going swimming: Here are the courses with the most balls in the water on the PGA Tour since 2003
Any time you and your friends go to tee it up for a round, there are numerous hazards that come into play on a golf course. Sure, there are bunkers and trees and thick rough, but water hazards are some of the peskiest and troublesome. Look no further than Rickie...
thecomeback.com
Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest
In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular...
Golf Channel
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Saki’s rout | From W to Z | Magic for Maja
The world’s golfing viators feel their seasons winding down, just as folks in the northern hemisphere sense that summer is coming to a close. This time of year brings not the magical moments that the majors bring. Instead, it feels real, because touring competitiors save and lose their jobs, gain promotions, just as we do. 2022 has been a lightning rod of a year for professional golf. It’s only two-thirds over by calendar standards, but playoffs have arrived and the end is nigh for complete fan focus.
Golf Channel
Miguel Angel Jimenez wins third Champions title of the season at Boeing Classic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. – Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes. Jimenez, tied for the lead with Billy Andrade entering the round, birdied five of...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Korn Ferry Tour graduates: The top 25 on the points list to earn PGA Tour cards
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season ended on Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, with the top 25 on the points list earning PGA Tour cards for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season. The winner of the regular season points list is Carl Yuan, who will still have to compete...
ESPN
Will Zalatoris makes most of three-hole playoff to win FedEx St. Jude Championship in dramatic fashion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The 10-foot par putt in regulation was so crucial and the moment so important that Will Zalatoris doesn't remember screaming out when he made it, "What are they gonna say now?" It took three playoff holes to get the answer on Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude...
Golf Channel
Craziness! Wild playoff break helps Will Zalatoris capture first PGA Tour title
In one of the craziest playoffs in recent PGA Tour memory, Will Zalatoris took advantage of the wildest break of them all to capture his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After two eventful playoff holes between Zalatoris and Sepp Straka, Zalatoris’ tee shot...
Golf Channel
Stark wins ISPS Handa Invitational, makes LPGA
Maja Stark's victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational earned her LPGA Tour access. Paige Mackenzie explains what you can expect to see from Stark moving forward.
Golf Channel
Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship with lingering 'hip discomfort'
Cameron Smith withdrew from BMW Championship on Monday because of what his agent described as lingering “hip discomfort.”. It’s been an eventful few weeks for Smith, who won The Open and has been the subject of persistent speculation, including a sourced report last week from the Telegraph, that he’ll depart for LIV Golf following the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs. Smith said that he had no comment on that particular report and was solely focused on the playoffs.
