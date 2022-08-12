ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Potentially Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
411mania.com

Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
411mania.com

WWE To Report Q2 2022 Earnings Tomorrow

WWE will report their second quarter 2022 earnings tomorrow. The company announced om Monday that the Q2 earnings report will release tomorrow, with the quarterly conference call set to be held at 8:30 AM ET. The company announced last week that the report and call would be delayed a bit...
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”

Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
411mania.com

Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
411mania.com

Doudrop Was Disappointed She Didn’t Compete At WrestleMania 38, But Gets Why

Doudrop was not featured on either night at WrestleMania 38, and she was disappointed even if she understands why. The Raw star discussed the situation during a conversation with Inside the Ropes, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On not competing at WrestleMania 38: “It was...
