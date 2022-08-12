Read full article on original website
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Potentially Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Raquel Rodriguez Is Excited About The New Direction For WWE Creative With Triple H In Charge
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Raquel Rodriguez expressed her optimism for the changing future of WWE with Triple H at the helm (courtesy of Fightful). You can view the full interview with Rodriguez and Austin Theory as well as read a few highlights below. On her feelings with Triple...
Eric Young on What He Told Vince McMahon in Their Meeting, His Respect for Triple H
– During a recent interview with Reel Talker, former WWE talent Eric Young discussed his experience in WWE and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Eric Young on meeting Vince McMahon: “I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I...
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend
They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block D: YOSHI-HASHI pinned David Finlay in 11:14 (***¼) G1 Climax 32 – Block B: Great O-Khan pinned Taichi in 7:06 (***) G1 Climax 32 – Block A: Tom Lawlor...
Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage
Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
AEW News: Taz Appears On Hey! (EW), Ethan Page’s New Toy Vlog
– Taz is the latest guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the video below:. – Ethan Page shared his latest toy hunt vlog from his YouTube channel, described as follows:. “Absolutely spoiled by my fans, I’m glad I took the time to make...
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
WWE To Report Q2 2022 Earnings Tomorrow
WWE will report their second quarter 2022 earnings tomorrow. The company announced om Monday that the Q2 earnings report will release tomorrow, with the quarterly conference call set to be held at 8:30 AM ET. The company announced last week that the report and call would be delayed a bit...
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
Kane Doesn’t Think He Could Get Knocked Down In Wrestling Anymore, On How His Fame Helps His Career as Mayor
In an interview with The Right View (via Fightful), Kane spoke about his future in wrestling and how he doesn’t think he could get back up if knocked down at this point. He also spoke about how his fame helps him now that he’s the Mayor of Knox County, TN.
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
Doudrop Was Disappointed She Didn’t Compete At WrestleMania 38, But Gets Why
Doudrop was not featured on either night at WrestleMania 38, and she was disappointed even if she understands why. The Raw star discussed the situation during a conversation with Inside the Ropes, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On not competing at WrestleMania 38: “It was...
John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon
– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. John...
