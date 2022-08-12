Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 95 Fatal, Malheur Co., Aug. 15
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mitsubishi SUV, operated by, Derric Williams, age 27, from Fort McDermitt NV, was southbound and for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane. The Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a northbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Danell Vincent-Moore, age 58, from Lincoln Park, Michigan. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Vincent-Moore was un-injured in the crash. Four passengers in the Mitsubishi SUV, two adults and two children, sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported via air ambulance to hospitals in Boice, ID. Highway 95 was closed for about five (5) hours. OSP Troopers are continuing the investigation into the cause(s) of the crash. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Treasure Valley Ambulance, Jordan Valley Ambulance, and a BLM Fire Crew.
Post Register
Caldwell officers describe dramatic rescue to save man stuck in river
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) — On Aug. 5, Josh Carter found himself stuck in the Boise River struggling to keep his head above the water. For nearly 18 hours, he held on to a tree branch for dear life. It wasn't until Guy Cook walked down the river with his dog and heard Carter.
Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
Crews working to fix power outages in Homedale after storm knocks down poles
HOMEDALE, Idaho — Idaho Power crews continued working Friday to restore service after more than 2,900 homes and businesses lost electricity in a strong thunderstorm. A total of 2,937 customers lost power at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, according to the Idaho Power outage map. Owyhee County authorities said 10 double-circuit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVB
Officers save 2-year-old boy found unconscious in his dad's truck
Two people who found the boy rushed to the Caldwell Police Dept. parking lot and yelled for help. Officers and fire department medics quickly responded.
KIVI-TV
"Come win with us"'; College of Idaho's new motto shows commitment to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho football scrimmage on Friday wasn't just a chance to see the team's ability, it was also the opportunity for the team to try to strengthen its tie to the Caldwell community. The team finished second in attendance last season among all NAIA...
Comments / 0