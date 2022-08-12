ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Ugochukwu and Riley to the Rescue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The biggest play Jeffrey Ugochukwu and Savion Riley have made as Commodores happened before they ever took the field for Vanderbilt. On Aug. 6, Ugochukwu and Riley had been riding scooters on campus checking out the area around The Ingram Commons Residential Colleges. Ugochukwu happened to see a man walking nearby and watched as that man, Glenn Hampton, tripped and fell.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols find a unique way to build team chemistry

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has worked hard over the last 18 months to build a strong locker room at UT. Heupel has used various methods to improve team chemistry — dodgeball, Wiffle ball, etc — and it appears his efforts are working. This Vols team seems as close as any team in recent memory.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

U.S. Amateur on Tap for Commodores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will be well-represented this week in New Jersey when six Commodores compete at the United States Amateur at the Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus. Reid Davenport, William Moll, Jansen Preston, Gordon Sargent, Cole Sherwood and Jackson Van Paris will all be...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
State
Connecticut State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Person
Dan Jackson
Person
Nick Howell
WSMV

Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions

Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Athletics#American Football#College Football
NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
SPRING HILL, TN
iheart.com

This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
TENNESSEE STATE
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!

Was this taken near whitnall? #templateId .image { position: relative; } #templateId .image .imgBg { margin-top: 0; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .imgList { margin-top: 24px; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .desc { position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 10px !important; color: #fff; font-size: 18px; } #templateId .source { font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; color: #888; } #templateId .embed { margin-top: 24px; } #templateId .content { margin: 24px 0 0 0; } #templateId .item { margin: 16px 0 0; } #templateId .item .user { display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #templateId .item .user .avatar { display: inline-block; width: 24px; height: 24px; margin: 0 4px 0 0; border-radius: 50%; } #templateId .item .user .username { margin: 0; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; color: #333; } #templateId .item .comment { margin: 6px 0 0 28px; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; color: #333; }
MILWAUKEE, WI

