Randolph County, NC

abc45.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to suspicious persons in the parking lot of an Asheboro church on Oakdale Ave. Upon arrival, a male and female subject were seen working on a bicycle. While speaking with the subjects, the male, later identified as Stephen Marcus Lopez, was uncooperative and became combative. While the male was being taken into custody the female fled on the bike before fleeing on foot. Deputies were able to locate the female inside of a crawl space of a nearby home. She was arrested without further incident, later identified as Amanda Nicole Barbour.
abc45.com

One Shot Overnight on Liberty Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting late last night at 1134 East Twenty-Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot; he then walked to 1134 East Twenty-Third Street to call the police.
abc45.com

Unknown Man Breaks Into Greensboro Church

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, the subject pictured above allegedly trespassed at Westover Church in Greensboro. After breaking and entering into the building at 505 Muirs Chapel Road, the male suspect proceeded to take photographs of several rooms in the church. If you know this person's identity or have...
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County jail officers injured after inmate attack, sheriff says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said an inmate attacked two jail officers on Friday, sending both of them to the hospital. The sheriff's office said one of the officers, who is 61, suffered a fractured orbital bone and needed stitches for a cut near her eye. The other officer suffered a brain bleed and dislocated his shoulder. FCSO said both officers are bruised and sore all over.
FOX8 News

Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders.  The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road.  “In reality, it’s […]
abc45.com

SILVER Alert issued for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man

Winston-Salem, NC — The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating James Douglas Maynard. Maynard walked away from the Novant Rehabilitation Facility around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen exiting the facility wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots, and...
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
NewsBreak
wakg.com

Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution

The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
abc45.com

Forsyth County Drug Task Force Seizes $500,000 in Drugs, Money, Weapons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one individual for numerous drug trafficking and weapon offenses. On July 8, FCDTF detectives obtained intelligence indicating that Deondre Pernell McConnell, from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. After further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 4043 Hilda Street, Winston-Salem. As a result of the warrant, they arrested and charged Mr. McConnell with the following:
WRAL News

Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County

A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
LEE COUNTY, NC

