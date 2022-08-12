Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to suspicious persons in the parking lot of an Asheboro church on Oakdale Ave. Upon arrival, a male and female subject were seen working on a bicycle. While speaking with the subjects, the male, later identified as Stephen Marcus Lopez, was uncooperative and became combative. While the male was being taken into custody the female fled on the bike before fleeing on foot. Deputies were able to locate the female inside of a crawl space of a nearby home. She was arrested without further incident, later identified as Amanda Nicole Barbour.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest Iredell County Man For Drug Trafficking After Traffic Stop In Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a 52-year-old Iredell County man for drug trafficking after finding illegal narcotics inside his car during a traffic stop on Saturday. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. During...
abc45.com
One Shot Overnight on Liberty Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting late last night at 1134 East Twenty-Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot; he then walked to 1134 East Twenty-Third Street to call the police.
abc45.com
Unknown Man Breaks Into Greensboro Church
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, the subject pictured above allegedly trespassed at Westover Church in Greensboro. After breaking and entering into the building at 505 Muirs Chapel Road, the male suspect proceeded to take photographs of several rooms in the church. If you know this person's identity or have...
Forsyth County jail officers injured after inmate attack, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said an inmate attacked two jail officers on Friday, sending both of them to the hospital. The sheriff's office said one of the officers, who is 61, suffered a fractured orbital bone and needed stitches for a cut near her eye. The other officer suffered a brain bleed and dislocated his shoulder. FCSO said both officers are bruised and sore all over.
Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders. The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road. “In reality, it’s […]
Remains of Durham man who disappeared in 2020 found, search warrant executed
A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July.
abc45.com
SILVER Alert issued for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man
Winston-Salem, NC — The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating James Douglas Maynard. Maynard walked away from the Novant Rehabilitation Facility around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen exiting the facility wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots, and...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
NC man found hiding in attic, charged in series of vehicle thefts
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On July 18, deputies came to Caraway Mountain Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles — a dump truck and a box […]
Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
wakg.com
Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution
The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
abc45.com
Forsyth County Drug Task Force Seizes $500,000 in Drugs, Money, Weapons
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one individual for numerous drug trafficking and weapon offenses. On July 8, FCDTF detectives obtained intelligence indicating that Deondre Pernell McConnell, from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. After further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 4043 Hilda Street, Winston-Salem. As a result of the warrant, they arrested and charged Mr. McConnell with the following:
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
No, there is no serial killer ‘hunting’ in Reidsville; police debunk hoax Facebook post
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local law enforcement agency is exposing a hoax that’s making the rounds on Facebook. Reidsville Police Department posted on Facebook about a post alleging the MO of a supposed serial killer. “There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Reidsville, my friend was almost taken by him,” […]
NC man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
