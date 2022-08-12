ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

By MATTHEW BROWN
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvHUf_0hFBL1AL00
Pipeline Spill-Wyoming This undated photo provided by Bridge Pipeline shows repairs made to a six-inch pipeline transporting diesel that broke and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of fuel on July 27, 2022. near Sussex, Wyo. The line is owned by a Wyoming company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states. (Bridge Pipeline via AP) (Uncredited)

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday.

Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered by the pipeline's operator on July 27, said Joe Hunter, Emergency Response Coordinator with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The fuel spilled into sandy soil on private ranchland near the small community of Sussex in eastern Wyoming and did not spread very far, he said.

Contaminated soil was being excavated and placed into a temporary staging area, and it will be spread onto a nearby dirt road where the fuel is expected to largely evaporate, Hunter said.

The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper-based True companies, according to an accident report submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard's National Response Center.

The company initially reported only 420 gallons (1,590 liters) had spilled, but later revised its estimate to 45,150 gallons (205,250 liters), according to a National Response Center database.

Bridger Pipeline spokesperson Bill Salvin said the initial figure was based on what company personnel saw on the ground and reported immediately. The volume estimate increased as the site was excavated, he said.

True and its subsidiaries have a long history of spills. In May, federal prosecutors in Montana alleged that representatives of Bridger Pipeline had concealed from regulators problems with a pipeline that broke beneath the Yellowstone River near the city of Glendive in 2015. The break spewed more than 50,000 gallons (240,000 liters) of crude into the river and fouled Glendive's drinking water supply.

In North Dakota, federal prosecutors and the state Attorney General's Office are pursuing parallel claims of environmental violations against a second True companies subsidiary responsible for a 2016 spill that released more than 600,000 gallons (2.7 million liters) of crude, contaminating the Little Missouri River and a tributary.

Representatives of the companies have denied violating pollution laws and rejected claims that problems with the Montana line were concealed from federal regulators.

The Wyoming spill was caused by a crack at a weld in the line, said Hunter, who did not know how long it was leaking before being discovered. The spilled fuel did not appear to reach any waterways and no enforcement actions for environmental violations were planned, he said.

“I'm not saying there wouldn't be any down the road but for right now there won't be" any enforcement actions by the state, Hunter said. “It's an older pipeline and it's one of those things that happen.”

The 6-inch (15 centimeter) diameter steel line was installed in 1968 by the original owner and later acquired by Bridger Pipeline, Salvin said. It was last inspected in 2019, using a device that travels inside the pipe looking for flaws, and no problems were detected, he said.

“We're focused on minimizing the environmental impact and we're going to replace the soil and restore the land as close as possible to its original condition,” Salvin said.

Kenneth Clarkson with the Pipeline Safety Trust, a Bellingham, Washington-based group that advocates for safer pipelines, said a thorough investigation into the spill's cause needs to conducted.

“It’s frustrating to hear of another spill by Bridger Pipeline LLC," Clarkson said. "This spill of 45,000-plus gallons of diesel into rural Wyoming negatively impacts the environment, wildlife, and surrounding communities.”

Violations of pipeline safety regulations would be handled separately and fall under jurisdiction of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Salvin said the agency has been notified about the spill, but officials did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Bridger last year reached a $2 million settlement with the federal government and Montana over damages from the Yellowstone River spill. The company was previously fined $1 million in the case by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

___

Follow Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

WASHINGTON — (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Invasive crayfish found in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Researchers have collected invasive crayfish from the pond of an apartment complex in Texas, marking the first time the large crustaceans have been collected in the state and only the second time they’ve been detected in the wild nationwide, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Industry
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
ALASKA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Yellowstone River#The U S Coast Guard#National Response Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KIRO 7 Seattle

Temperatures spike with record heat expected Thursday

SEATTLE — Active watches, warnings and advisories. Excessive heat warning: Noon Wednesday to midnight Thursday. Red flag warning: 11 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. Heat advisory: Noon Wednesday to midnight Thursday. It’s getting hot, hot, hot!. With quieter weather for Western Washington, Mother Nature is turning up...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies: Florida mechanic arrested after threatening customer, mother with machete

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man who they said attacked a victim and his mother with a machete in an argument over car repairs. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to Precision Auto Repair on Sugarloaf Key after an argument escalated. Deputies said a customer at the repair shop was upset that he had been charged a fee, even though the mechanic had been unable to make the repairs.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy