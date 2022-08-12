Read full article on original website
Ron McCunn, 87, of Clarinda,Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ron passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Robert Jones, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Graveside Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jane Davison, age 84 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ August 20, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Jane's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
David 'Pete' Walter, age 65 of Lenox, Iowa
Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. There will be a celebration of life service at 11:00 AM following the committal at the Lenox United Presbyterian Church with a time of fellowship and sharing over lunch following the service at the church.
James D. "Jim" Adcock, 70, of Farragut, Iowa
Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Jim's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jim unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Joan E. Reinert, 77 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Memorials:AseraCare Hospice or Midlands Living Center.
Essex native named Kansas EMS administrator of the year
(Mulvane, KS) -- A KMAland native is this year's recipient of a major honor for emergency medical professionals in Kansas. Troy Armstrong was named the 2022 Kansas EMS Association’s Administrator of the Year. Armstrong received the award Saturday at the KEMSA Conference and Expo in Mulvane. Currently serving as EMS director in Anderson County, Kansas, Armstrong says he was nominated for the award in June, but was unsure of his chances against other professionals--some of whom came from larger areas.
Shirley Woods, 92 of Griswold, formerly from Elliott
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
Griswold alum Bierbaum ready to lead IWCC track & field program
(Council Bluffs) -- A former KMAlander is now in charge of one of the nation's top junior college track & field programs. Griswold graduate Marc Bierbaum has recently worked with the program while leading the school's cross country program. Now, Bierbaum is Iowa Western's Director of Cross Country and Track...
Clarinda board discusses EPA school bus program
(Clarinda) -- At least one school district in KMAland is looking into a new school bus program through the Environmental Protection Agency. During its regular meeting last week, the Clarinda School Board discussed the EPA's new "Clean School Bus" program, which provides up to $5 billion through fiscal year 2026 for schools around the country to purchase zero-emission or low-emission buses. The program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in November 2021. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district has looked into applying for the rebate program.
Card Shower for Dorothy Horton's 90th Birthday
Happy Birthday Mom, from Bill, Randy and their families. We love you very much. Card Shower - Please join us in wishing our mother a Happy 90th Birthday on August 26, by sending a card to: Dorothy Horton, c/o Ambassador Health, Sidney, Iowa, 51652.
Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
Sorensen named Red Oak city attorney, Stamets to retire
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have selected their successor for city attorney. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously appointed Brianna Sorensen as the new city attorney, effective October 1. Sorensen replaces long-time city attorney Tom Stamets with Stamets and Wearin, who submitted his retirement letter to the council. Sorensen currently has a law practice out of Shenandoah and has assisted several area cities in municipal law along with previous nuisance abatement work with the city of Red Oak. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright recommended Sorensen for the position due to her previous experiences with the city and says the hope is to set up a meeting with Stamets and Sorensen before the official transfer of the role.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
TJ football set to begin new era under Culjat
(Council Bluffs) -- After a four-year hiatus, the coaching bug bit Kevin Culjat again, prompting the former state champion coach to return to the sidelines. Culjat expected to be done coaching when he left St. Albert in 2017. Five years later, his passion still burns, and he's ready to take over the Thomas Jefferson program.
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
Glenwood football seeks improvement, has sights set on opener against Sioux City East
(Glenwood) -- The offseason has given way to fall camp and the Glenwood Rams are gearing up to host Sioux City East in a Week 0 showdown Friday. “It’s been a good offseason,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “We’re relatively healthy and excited to play some football. We’ve got a really good group of football players and some good talent, but also just a really fun group to coach.”
