Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
Athens Street, Carnesville
Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.
Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA
WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
Indigo Hotel Athens Georgia More Than Just a Hotel
I started planning our romantic getaway to Georgia, Athens was a must-go-to spot. And interestingly enough, my husband – who is an academic, arranged a meeting with someone at the university in his field, so it was dually beneficial. I got to visit this town that I’ve heard so much about, and my husband had a meeting that can help move him forward in his field. Love how that works out. So, now that I knew we are going to Athens, it was time to figure out where to stay. That was where working with the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau came into play. Rachel was so helpful and directed me to one of the coolest hotels in the area. The Indigo Hotel Athens.
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman’s patrol car fall
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
Georgia Guidestones find a new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
Where things stand with Malaki Starks, Darris Smith and other Georgia football freshmen as fall camp rolls on
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman update. There’s always an extra bit of fascination with freshmen this time of year....
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Georgia Man Spends 8 Hours In ER After Being Gored By Hand-Raised Buck In Backyard
Growing up in BFE, we’d always have problems with raccoons, possums, and armadillos making their way around the front of our house and digging around for no apparent reason, so the best way to get ’em to leave?. Just take a broom and shew them away (no, we...
Georgia stock report: Young players soar, Kenny McIntosh scores in Scrimmage One
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a championship team looks like and how to build one. The Georgia head coach made it clear after Scrimmage One on Saturday the 2022 Bulldogs aren’t there yet. “We have a long way to go to get where we need to go,”...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
