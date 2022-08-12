Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan
WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
New life for Medicaid expansion in Georgia
For a decade, Medicaid expansion has seemed like an intractable partisan issue, with Georgia Republicans hesitant to back a major component of the Affordable Care Act. But the tides may be turning. Driving the news: In conversations with nearly a dozen lawmakers and lobbyists who spoke on condition of anonymity, Axios has learned that some Georgia Republicans have quietly changed their minds about Medicaid expansion, and that discussions about a path forward have been happening behind the scenes.Sources declined to speak on the record because of the topic’s political sensitivity.101: Expanding Medicaid means increasing access to federal health insurance...
End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area
ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxg.com
Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Athens Street, Carnesville
Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
wuga.org
UGA Welcomes Largest Freshman Class
The largest freshman class in the University of Georgia’s history is starting their studies this week. More than 6,200 students make up UGA’s class of 2026, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications. 75% of incoming students are Georgia residents coming from 148 counties and 452 high schools around the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman faces thyroid cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy
ATLANTA - When Allison Murphy got pregnant in 2016, after years of trying, she and her husband could hardly believe it. "It was a miracle," Murphy remembers. "It really felt like a miracle, like we were given a gift." Throughout her pregnancy, doctors kept a close eye on Murphy's neck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuga.org
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
wfxg.com
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
CBS 46
Overcrowded metro Atlanta animal shelters desperate to find homes for animals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Currently there are a lot of animals in need of homes across Metro Atlanta, as animal shelters deal with overcrowding. Clayton County officials posted an urgent plea for people to adopt or rescue animals from their urgent list, by Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. Each week,...
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuga.org
Dearth of salmon in the Yukon River makes it hard for Indigenous residents to feed their families
On Alaska’s Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish in addition to inflation is galvanizing a food crisis. KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Monroe Local News
Oconee County government has several open job postings
There are several open job postings in the government in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: The following job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on Aug. 14, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
wuga.org
County lawmakers to decide next month on $133,000 homelessness plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote early next month on the creation of a strategic plan to deal with homelessness in the county and how to spend some $9 million in funding to address the problem. Creation of the plan by a Maryland-based consulting firm would come with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Fish turn up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spill into Gainesville creek
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - It’s a fishy mystery below the surface of Flat Creek. Rough one hundred fish have turned up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spilled into the Georgia creek. Now, contractors are racing to get those soybeans out of the water in an effort to stop...
Monroe Local News
University of North Georgia announces President’s Honor Roll for summer 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (08/16/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the summer 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll included:
thechampionnewspaper.com
New facility described as among ‘largest gymnastics centers in Southeast’
Anna Santiago, who has more than 25 years of experience in executive level management and leadership development, said her current business venture aligns perfectly with her lifelong passion for gymnastics. On Aug 8, the CEO of Intown Stars took her business to a new level as she opened what she describes as “one of the largest gymnastics centers in the southeast.”
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract
Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
Comments / 0