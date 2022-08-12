ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan

WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

New life for Medicaid expansion in Georgia

For a decade, Medicaid expansion has seemed like an intractable partisan issue, with Georgia Republicans hesitant to back a major component of the Affordable Care Act. But the tides may be turning. Driving the news: In conversations with nearly a dozen lawmakers and lobbyists who spoke on condition of anonymity, Axios has learned that some Georgia Republicans have quietly changed their minds about Medicaid expansion, and that discussions about a path forward have been happening behind the scenes.Sources declined to speak on the record because of the topic’s political sensitivity.101: Expanding Medicaid means increasing access to federal health insurance...
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Athens Street, Carnesville

Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
CARNESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

UGA Welcomes Largest Freshman Class

The largest freshman class in the University of Georgia’s history is starting their studies this week. More than 6,200 students make up UGA’s class of 2026, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications. 75% of incoming students are Georgia residents coming from 148 counties and 452 high schools around the state.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman faces thyroid cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy

ATLANTA - When Allison Murphy got pregnant in 2016, after years of trying, she and her husband could hardly believe it. "It was a miracle," Murphy remembers. "It really felt like a miracle, like we were given a gift." Throughout her pregnancy, doctors kept a close eye on Murphy's neck.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools

According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Oconee County government has several open job postings

There are several open job postings in the government in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: The following job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on Aug. 14, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

University of North Georgia announces President’s Honor Roll for summer 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/16/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the summer 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll included:
DAHLONEGA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New facility described as among ‘largest gymnastics centers in Southeast’

Anna Santiago, who has more than 25 years of experience in executive level management and leadership development, said her current business venture aligns perfectly with her lifelong passion for gymnastics. On Aug 8, the CEO of Intown Stars took her business to a new level as she opened what she describes as “one of the largest gymnastics centers in the southeast.”
DECATUR, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract

Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

